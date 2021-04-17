No Appointment Needed: New Yorkers 50+ Can Get Vaccinated at These NYC Sites

In another major push toward vaccinating all New Yorkers, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday that city-run sites will now offer vaccines to anyone 50 years and older without an appointment.
Starting Saturday, a handful of city-run vaccination centers in each of the five boroughs will inoculate anyone 50 and up. Previously, the city was only offering walk-ins for New Yorkers who were 75 and older.
“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June.”
The mayor said the following sites are now welcoming walk-ins:
BRONX
- Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
- Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
- South Bronx Educational Campus
- West Bronx Gymnasium
- Lehman College - Apex Center
- Bathgate Contract Postal Station
BROOKLYN
- Coney Island YMCA
- Teachers Prep High School
- Starrett City
- Flatbush YMCA
- Bushwick Educational Campus
- Event Space at City Point
- Brooklyn Army Terminal
MANHATTAN
- Ford Foundation
- NFL Experience Times Square
- Yeshiva University
- City College
- Essex Crossing
- Abyssinian Baptist Church
- Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild
QUEENS
- Modell's - Queens Center Mall
- Korean Community Services
- Beach Channel Educational Campus
- Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
- Queens Public Library - Flushing Library
- Queens Public Library - Ozone
- CitiField
STATEN ISLAND
- Former Babies R Us - Staten Island Mall
- Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
- Empire Outlets
- St. Thomas St. Joseph's School