No Appointment Needed: New Yorkers 50+ Can Get Vaccinated at These NYC Sites

In another major push toward vaccinating all New Yorkers, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday that city-run sites will now offer vaccines to anyone 50 years and older without an appointment.

Starting Saturday, a handful of city-run vaccination centers in each of the five boroughs will inoculate anyone 50 and up. Previously, the city was only offering walk-ins for New Yorkers who were 75 and older.

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June.”

The mayor said the following sites are now welcoming walk-ins:

BRONX

Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center

Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)

South Bronx Educational Campus

West Bronx Gymnasium

Lehman College - Apex Center

Bathgate Contract Postal Station

BROOKLYN

Coney Island YMCA

Teachers Prep High School

Starrett City

Flatbush YMCA

Bushwick Educational Campus

Event Space at City Point

Brooklyn Army Terminal

MANHATTAN

Ford Foundation

NFL Experience Times Square

Yeshiva University

City College

Essex Crossing

Abyssinian Baptist Church

Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild

QUEENS

Modell's - Queens Center Mall

Korean Community Services

Beach Channel Educational Campus

Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)

Queens Public Library - Flushing Library

Queens Public Library - Ozone

CitiField

STATEN ISLAND