NJ Outlines Reopening Plan for Amusement, Water Parks Ahead of 4th of July

Playgrounds in the state will also reopen July 2.

Capacity constraints, face coverings, heightened hygiene, social distancing are some of the safety measures that will be put in place.

The quintessential Jersey Shore boardwalk is closer to normalcy, as Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that amusement and water parks across the state will reopen next month, just in time for Independence Day.

"Today we are announcing that amusement parks and water parks will be able to reopen next Thursday, July 2," Murphy said during his daily coronavirus briefing. "This includes the rides on our boardwalks."

The specific guidance that operators will need to follow to better protect their customers and employees is currently being finalized by the state.

However, according to Murphy, certain measures should be expected, including:

It should be anticipated that park attendance will be kept at first to 50 percent of listed capacity;

Face coverings will be required of all staff and attendees where they are practical;

Strict hygiene protocols should also be fully anticipated;

Rides will be configured to ensure 6 feet distance between groups and must be frequently sanitized;

Distance markers must be placed so those waiting for rides are six feet apart.

"None of that should surprise anybody: capacity constraints, face coverings, heightened hygiene, social distancing… those are part of the norm going forward," Murphy said.

Additionally, playgrounds in the state will also reopen July 2.

"With next week’s July Fourth holiday weekend rapidly approaching, and with families rightfully looking for ways to enjoy their time off together, we want to make it known that yes the rides will be in operation, but more over, we want everyone to enjoy their time together responsibly," Murphy said.