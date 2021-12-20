NJ Offers At-Home Tests to All With Infections Steady at 11-Month High

For the fifth day in a row, New Jersey has reported daily infections well over 6,000, keeping the number of positive cases at an 11-month high and the state on the verge of breaking its record for most cases in a single day.

In an effort to arm its residents amid the new omicron variant wave, New Jersey partnered with a new testing provider to offer free at-home test kits to be sent through the mail.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The state's health department is working with Vault Medical Services to send out COVID-19 saliva tests. All residents are eligible to request a test to be sent out for next-day delivery, and results are promised within 48 hours after the tests are received by a lab.

“With cases rising and holiday gatherings and travel, you want to protect yourself, especially if you are not feeling well or believe you may have been exposed, even if you don’t have any symptoms,” said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Gov. Phil Murphy has stressed in recent briefings the need to increase vaccinations and booster shots to shore up defenses against the surge in positive cases. At his reported final COVID briefing of the year on Monday, he shared the number of New Jerseyeans to complete their vaccination series has climbed to 6.2 million, or 73% of the eligible population.

The number of daily infections reported Monday dropped slightly, to 6,505, down a couple dozen from the second-highest total reported the day before.

We currently have over 100 free and public COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.



To find a testing site near you, please visit: https://t.co/DScQS0sU6M — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 20, 2021

Hospitalizations are on the rise too, up 15% in a week to levels last recorded in April.

On the latest day for which data was available, the state said about one in every eight COVID tests statewide came back positive -- again, back to April levels.

"This pandemic, and I say this with the heaviest of hearts, is going to get worse before it gets better," Murphy has said. "My fear is we're going to get back to capacity limits in some form or another."

The CDC has said that the fast-spreading, highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is being detected in New York and New Jersey at a rate about 4x the rest of the country.