New Jersey

NJ New COVID Cases Rise 35% in a Day as Hospitalizations Near Worst Winter Levels

New Jersey reported nearly 28,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday; as of 10 days ago, it had never topped 7,000 in a day

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey reported another 27,975 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of about 35% from the day before as the omicron variant rages through the state.

On top of those lab-confirmed cases, there were another 7,387 "probable" cases based on rapid antigen tests, the state added.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The growth in infections is almost impossible to put into scale -- before Dec. 22, the state had never reported even 7,000 confirmed cases in a day.

Based on the latest data, someone in New Jersey is now testing positive an average of every 2.5 seconds.

News

Omicron Variant 5 hours ago

Eric Adams Details Omicron Battle Plan as NYC COVID Rates, Hospitalizations Soar

Ghislaine Maxwell 3 hours ago

Ghislaine Maxwell Family Insists She's Innocent, Starts Appeal in Sex Trafficking Case

Amid that surge, as of late Wednesday, the state reported 3,604 COVID hospitalizations -- up 10% from the prior day and quickly nearing the worst levels seen during the surge last winter.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us