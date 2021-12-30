NJ New COVID Cases Rise 35% in a Day as Hospitalizations Near Worst Winter Levels

New Jersey reported another 27,975 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of about 35% from the day before as the omicron variant rages through the state.

On top of those lab-confirmed cases, there were another 7,387 "probable" cases based on rapid antigen tests, the state added.

The growth in infections is almost impossible to put into scale -- before Dec. 22, the state had never reported even 7,000 confirmed cases in a day.

Based on the latest data, someone in New Jersey is now testing positive an average of every 2.5 seconds.

Amid that surge, as of late Wednesday, the state reported 3,604 COVID hospitalizations -- up 10% from the prior day and quickly nearing the worst levels seen during the surge last winter.