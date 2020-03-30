Coronavirus

NJ National Guardsman First US Service Member to Die From Coronavirus

A New Jersey National Guardsman is the first service member to die from the novel coronavirus

By NBC10 Staff

Defense Secretary Esper and Donald Trump walk as a medical ship departs
Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

A New Jersey National Guardsman is the first service member to die from the novel coronavirus, the Department of Defense said.

The unidentified guardsman had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in Pennsylvania on March 21. He died at the hospital on Saturday.

Officials have not identified the guardsman but said he was a Pennsylvania resident at the time of his death. 

"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member - active, reserve or Guard - to Coronavirus," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said. "This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19."

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew Jersey
