NJ Man Goes on Rampage, Arrested Twice After Refusing to Wear Mask Inside Wawa

A New Jersey man was arrested twice in the same day after going on violent rampages when he was told to wear a face mask while inside two different Wawa convenience stores, police said.

Stephen Breza went into a Wawa store on Route 37 in Toms River shortly before 11 a.m. on April 11. When he was told he had to wear a mask inside the store, Breza starting screaming and cursing at employees while flailing his arms, according to police, and threatened a customer that he was going to beat him with a pipe.

Police arrived at the scene, and after Breza also repeatedly shouted at them while resisting arrest, he was taken in custody.

Just after 1:30 p.m., the 70-year-old was right back at it, this time at a different Wawa along the same route. The Toms River resident punched a customer in the face this time, police said, and when the victim left the store, Breza went and got a pipe out of his car, waving it menacingly at the victim.

He was once again arrested, and was still being held in Ocean County jail as of Tuesday night. He was hit with a slew of charges, including violating emergency orders, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

It was not immediately clear if Breza had hired an attorney.