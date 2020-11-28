COVID-19

NJ Health Commissioner Quarantines After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID

Judith Persichilli
Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli entered a voluntary quarantine after a staffer from her office tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement from the health department said Saturday.

Persichilli and other members of her office will quarantine "out of an abundance of caution" until Dec. 8. Her office said the contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who came into contact with the employee.

It wasn't clear when the person working in the Commissioner's Office tested positive, but the department said they were last in the building on Tuesday.

The Office of the Commissioner was closed and cleaned Saturday in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Persichilli will not participate in Gov. Phil Murphy's coronavirus in-person press briefings until the quarantine period ends, the announcement said.

Murphy's regular briefings went virtual for several weeks in October after deputy chief of staff Mike DeLamater tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, the governor said the state recorded 3,924 new positive cases and 24 more New Jerseyans died from the virus.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New JerseyQuarantinejudy persichilli
