NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Tests Positive For COVID

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday afternoon.

Murphy got a positive result after taking a rapid antigen test that is part of his regular testing regime. A follow-up PCR test also came back positive, his office said, and Murphy is said to be "asymptomatic and feeling well."

The governor's office said that the contact-tracing effort has begun, and that he will isolate for the next five days, as per CDC guidance.

"The Governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus," the governor's office said in a statement.