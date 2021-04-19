NJ Expands Vaccine Eligibility to All Age 16+; NY Loosens Curfew for Restaurants

What to Know New York extends its indoor restaurant service curfew statewide on Monday from 11 a.m. to midnight; catered events can also last an hour longer, to 1 a.m. instead of midnight, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said

Monday marks President Joe Biden's deadline for all states to universally open vaccine access to residents age 16 and older

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have each fully vaccinated more than a quarter of their respective populations; nationally, more than 32% of U.S. adults age 18 and older have completed their series

New Jersey makes all its residents age 16 and older vaccine-eligible Monday, the same day all U.S. states must do so to meet President Joe Biden's previously announced deadline. Meanwhile, New York extends its indoor service curfews for restaurants and catered events by an hour each -- the latest incremental reopening steps as state hospitalizations fall below 3,760, the lowest they've been since late November.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

New York and Connecticut moved earlier this month to open vaccine eligibility to the 16+ group, a last major expansion that saw a few hiccups in its first few days but since appears to have smoothed out.

In New York City, the mad crush of newly eligible vaccine recipients crashing appointment systems at earlier stages of the rollout appears to have eased -- to the point where the mayor said over the weekend anyone 50 and older can now walk into a city-run vaccine hub and get dosed, no previous scheduling required. Until then, that option was only reserved for people age 75 and older (and at fewer sites).

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

A number of city-run programs, including its homebound seniors and mobile bus initiatives, had to be halted last week because of the feds' sudden recommendation that states pause administering Johnson & Johnson shots after a half-dozen reports of rare blood clots among women, one of them fatal. Nearly 7 million J&J doses had been administered nationally prior to that, mostly with no or mild side effects reported.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had described the pause as a "tremendous curveball" earlier last week, one that forced the city to find Moderna or Pfizer alternatives for up to 4,000 J&J appointments a day, but pledged to keep the rollout moving expeditiously. On Friday, the city set a new single-day vaccination record, administering more than 106,500 shots in a 24-hour span. And the J&J pause could soon be coming to an end.

Last week, we set a record for daily #COVID19 vaccinations. Yesterday, we broke the record with 106,527 shots in the arm!



Help bring our city back STRONG. Find an appointment today: https://t.co/KwhEv8sycT pic.twitter.com/sB92lWrJDp — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 17, 2021

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, indicated Sunday that the government would likely give the green light to states to start using the single-dose vaccine again as early as this week. Certain restrictions or broader warnings may apply. Advisers to the CDC are expected to meet Friday to discuss their findings.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was the last of the three to receive federal emergency use authorization, has accounted for a much lower proportion of U.S. vaccinations than Pfizer or Moderna. Only Pfizer is emergency-use approved for people age 16 and 17. That company is seeking federal authorization to roll its two-dose regimen out for people age 12 to 15 as well. It's not clear when that might happen.

In New Jersey, only 4 percent of the more than 6 million vaccine doses administered to date have been Johnson & Johnson. As of Monday, the state has fully vaccinated nearly 28 percent of its population, while 42.5 percent have had at least one dose.

After the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused on Tuesday over safety concerns, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that rather than being proof of a rushed or inadequate vaccination program, the FDA and CDC response proves the system is working effectively. In response to potential rises in vaccine hesitancy, Fauci said, “The fact that after the [emergency use authorization], we have continued to follow very carefully any possibility of adverse events… should reinforce in those individuals how we take safety so seriously.”

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he has confidence in whatever recommendation the federal government makes around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine going forward.

De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both of whom received that single-dose regimen themselves last month, agree. Overall, elected officials and health experts across the nation stress to Americans that serious side effects are rare and that the threat from COVID-19 infection itself far outweighs any potential risk in getting vaccinated.

In New York City, 25.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while more than 39 percent is fully vaccinated. Statewide, those numbers are 28.1 percent and 41.4 percent, respectively. As of Monday, half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose, CDC data shows. Nearly a third are fully vaccinated.

The ratio is substantially higher for Americans age 65 and older, nearly 66 percent of whom can report a completed vaccination series.

Officials credit the vaccination rollout with declining hospitalization and death rates for older, more vulnerable adults across the U.S. A similar trend is evident at the local level. In New York City, the average rate of admissions into hospitals for COVID-like illness among those age 65 and older has fallen by 51 percent since mid-January compared with 29 percent for those under 65, the health commissioner said last week.

Experts hope higher-than-average hospitalization trends among younger, typically healthy people, who were among the last to be prioritized in the vaccine rollout, will follow a similar path as more Americans in their 20s and 30s get their shots.

New York's governor has long described the vaccine as the "weapon that will win the COVID-19 war." Though he acknowledges that war is far from won, Cuomo has taken a series of what he describes to be science-driven reopening steps that protect public health while beginning to revive the pandemic-starved economy at the same time.

The next small steps on that course take effect Monday when restaurants will be permitted to serve indoors until 12 a.m., an hour later than Cuomo's previous curfew. Catered events are now allowed to continue indoors until 1 a.m. rather than midnight.

Later this week, spectators can return to horse and auto races at 20 percent capacity. Event attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry at a racing event. Other core COVID protocol applies as well.

Statewide positivity and death rates have fallen substantially across New York since the mid-January surge peak. New York's seven-day average positivity rate has fallen below 3 percent for the first time since Nov. 24, while Cuomo reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths in New York Saturday, the lowest daily toll since Nov. 22. The state still has one of the highest average daily new case totals in the nation, but that number has significantly declined too -- from a seven-day average of more than 16,600 new infections reported daily in mid-January to one around 6,000 this last week.

"New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state," Cuomo said in a statement Sunday. "It's going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread - washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask."