NJ Expands Vaccine Eligibility to 55+; NY Lifts Curfew for Gyms, Movies

What to Know Entertainment venues across New York are allowed to open at a third of their capacity, or with 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors; Outdoor gathering limits expand to 200 in NJ and sports venues reopen as well

The presence of highly contagious COVID variants has stoked U.S. concern; NJ officials outlined new virus projection models that suggest those may contribute to potential record daily cases in May

This week, NJ expands vaccine eligibility to people 55 and older, as well as anyone 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NY will extend it universally to those age 16+ on April 6

More people in New Jersey and New York are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this week and many businesses, with the exception of bars and restaurants, across the Empire State will no longer be restricted by curfew.

Starting Monday, people in New Jersey age 55+ and anyone 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be able to reserve their spot for a shot of the vaccine. The state is also adding those in real estate, building and home service workers to the list, along with sanitation workers, financial industry employees, laundry service workers, utility workers and librarians. While the Garden State won't be joining nearly half of the country in opening eligibility to everyone over 16 just yet, its neighbor is taking that huge step in 24 hours.

One in five New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. With people age 16-30 gaining access on Tuesday morning, the governor urged residents to remain patient because the demand still exceeds the supply coming from the federal government.

Mask requirements and other protocols are strictly in place as New York begins to open up and loosen restrictions in recent weeks. Starting Monday, the 11 p.m. statewide curfew in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls and gyms will end. The 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars as well as the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in place for now, but the governor said his health team is actively assessing the data and an updated announcement is expected in the coming days.

The good news for businesses come not long after Gov. Andrew Cuomo increased the limit for outdoor private gatherings at people's homes, increased indoor dining capacity, allowed indoor fitness classes in New York City, lifted quarantine requirement for domestic travelers, allowed fans at large sports stadiums and most recently, allowed small entertainment venues to reopen.

Over the weekend, certain Broadway theaters opened its doors to audiences for the first time in more than a year as part of a statewide initiative to reinvigorate the art and culture scene with live performances.

"Broadway stars have just been classified as essential workers, and I say, 'Duh, come right in,'" Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane told the crowd of health care workers spread out in the seats at St. James Theatre on Sunday.

New Yorkers are encouraged to get tested before attending events and to use Excelsior Pass to show venues that they've been vaccinated or tested before entering. Cuomo said these steps are key to a successful reopening and new guidance from the federal government last week echoed the importance of vaccinations.

While many venue operators are celebrating being able to open once again, some say it still isn't economically worth it with the limited capacities, opting to remain closed instead. NBC New York's Greg Cergol reports.

Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Still, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky urged caution and said she would “advocate against general travel overall" given the rising number of infections.

“If you are vaccinated, it is lower risk,” she said.

Walensky has warned that COVID-19 variants are still a concern and loosening restrictions too quickly could lead to an increase in cases because not enough people are vaccinated. According to the CDC, more than 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose.

It's been more than a year and a half since Yankee fans could go see the Bombers in person, and even though it was a much smaller crowd than usual, excitement was back in the air at Yankee Stadium — and at the restaurants nearby too. NBC New York's Bruce Beck and John Chandler have team coverage.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed similar concerns over travel when the governor announced that domestic travelers coming to New York no longer have to quarantine. The mayor said Cuomo made the decision without consulting local governments and that the city would be most impacted. However, he said the new CDC guideline could be an incentive for people to get vaccinated.

"I think the more people understand that vaccination is the way to travel, the way to getting back to work, et cetera, the better off we'll be, because there's still a certain number of people who need to be motivated," de Blasio said, adding that he hopes the city's vaccination pace can outrace the variants.

Nearly 1.4 million people in NYC are fully vaccinated, or 21% of its adult population, according to the city's latest data. Overall, 36% have had at least one dose.

As more people get inoculated, hospitalization and death numbers are decreasing. COVID-19 cases in New York City have also decreased but not at the same rate. New cases have been stable and at what senior health advisor Dr. Jay Varma called "a high plateau." As of Sunday, the city's 7-day average positivity rate sits at 6.26 percent.

Neither New York nor New Jersey is experiencing anything like what they saw last spring, when hospitals — and morgues — were overflowing. The improvement has also brought students back to in-person learning, though not all students have returned, de Blasio vowed they will all be back by September.

Uncertainty about school closure and concerns for their safety have led the majority of parents to opt-out of classroom learning but families have until Wednesday, April 7, to change their minds, the mayor announced last month. An update on the city's "two-case" rule that closes entire school buildings if two positive cases are found is expected this week, de Blasio said Friday.

De Blasio hinted that the rule needs to change with the science, citing a scholarly journal by Dr. Varma that said about 80 percent of infections in schools were coming from the adults in the schools. "And when you get adults vaccinated on this high of level, it fundamentally changed the reality. On top of that, we already had persistently low levels of COVID in our schools now for months. So, this is a real good sign," he told WNYC.

The rising number of cases in New Jersey is leaving officials there concerned about the possibility of a spring surge ahead. NBC New York's Pat Battle reports.