NY on Pace to Top 30,000 Confirmed COVID Deaths on Final Day of Unimaginable Year

What to Know New York's COVID hospitalizations have topped 7,800 and are at their highest level since May 7; early post-holiday data shows alarming positivity rate jumps, though Gov. Cuomo wants further study

In New Jersey, the increases have been less stark as of late; weekly hospitalization and death averages are up 2 percent and 1 percent respectively over the last 14 days, New York Times data shows

The CDC says two COVID-19 variants, one identified in the U.K. and one in South Africa, both appear more transmissible than the earlier strain; there's no evidence either causes more severe infection

New York is poised to eclipse 30,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as early as Thursday, a tragic end to a year no one who lives in the state -- or anywhere, for that matter -- will remember fondly.

The five boroughs are particularly anxious to usher out 2020 -- a year wrecked by staggering human and financial loss that continues to mount daily. The start of 2021 likely won't be much better, officials have said. The numbers back it up.

Even as New York City looks forward to a more hopeful 2021, its COVID positivity rate has climbed since late September, and steadily soared over the last month. By Wednesday, the seven-day positivity rate was 7.93 percent, yet another recent high, as hospitalizations topped the mayor's 200-threshold once again.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to hold his final COVID briefing of the year Thursday, where he will likely plead with New Yorkers to do what they can to curb what Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a day earlier to be an "apparent post-holiday increase" in just a few days. The true impact will take weeks to fully materialize.

Statewide, hospitalizations are on the brink of 8,000. They haven't topped that number since May 7. How high will they climb? And how many more lives will be lost in the process?

Despite all the talk this month of yet another shutdown for New York City, that has not happened. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who emphasized the need for it in virtually every briefing for nearly two weeks, has ceased his pleas since a briefing in which Cuomo put a theoretical $100 wager on no new shutdown being levied in January.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

He believes hospitals can manage the increase and New Yorkers can mitigate it. So far, no hospital has notified the state it is on pace to hit 85 percent capacity within 21 days, which would begin to churn the shutdown mechanisms.

Still, New York will enter the new year facing a number of uncertainties. At the top of that list -- two new, more contagious viral strains that have not yet been detected in the tri-state area but likely are already here, according to officials.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Tuesday the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom had been detected in Colorado. U.K. scientists believe the variant is more contagious than previous strains of the virus.

Cuomo has ordered hospitals across the state to test for the U.K. variant, which was first detected in the U.S., in Colorado, this week. That state is already investigating its second suspected case. California has now found one, too.

While evidence indicates that variant and the new strain identified in South Africa earlier this year are more transmissible, there's no indication that either causes more severe infections or higher death rates. Vaccines are expected to work.

While vaccination programs, which many have dubbed the "light at the end of the tunnel," are well underway, tri-state officials acknowledge the goal of "herd immunity" is likely at least half a year away, if not longer. It could be a lot longer.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

The race to large-scale vaccination of the general public couldn't be more urgent, with the economic and human tolls of this nearly year-long pandemic in the U.S. already incalculable and still mounting by the day.

Nationally, December has been the deadliest and most infectious month of the pandemic in the U.S. to date, a fate that experts had warned of months ago amid concerns about colder weather prompting more indoor activity and holiday travel.

To date, more than 337,000 have died and confirmed infections have topped 19 million. All in all, a virus that was just beginning to make global headlines this time last year has now killed more than 1 in every 1,000 Americans.

Even though a new strain of COVID-19 is not proven to be more deadly, it can spread more quickly and has the potential to overwhelm the health care system more rapidly. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a grim warning as we enter a New Year with historic infection rates and a virus mutation she believes has already entered the U.S.