New York on Brink of Meeting Its Own Quarantine List Criteria as US Tops 9 Million Cases

What to Know Hoboken became the third major New Jersey City this week to impose new virus control measures as its COVID numbers continue to spiral; they're up across the board in New Jersey, officials say

New York state reported nearly 2,500 new cases Thursday, the highest total since mid-May, and 19 deaths, another recent high; it now has 9.53 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 7 days

The tri-state concerns are reflective of a deeply concerning national plight; the country set a new daily case record for the fourth time in a week Thursday, prompting renewed calls for a U.S. mask mandate

New York state is on the verge of meeting its own standards for the tri-state quarantine list, reporting 9.53 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling period as of Thursday. The threshold is 10, which the neighboring states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts have already topped.

That metric is driven by numbers in the Southern Tier (26.85 per 100,000) and Mid-Hudson (12.24 per 100,000) regions. Long Island's rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days is lower than the statewide average (9.01) and New York City's is even lower (8.56), even as its mayor warned that he was concerned about the recent growth of the city's rolling positivity rate.

Statewide, the numbers are going up across the board, even as New York continues to hold the second-lowest positivity rate in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins data. Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported nearly 2,500 new cases Thursday, the highest daily total since mid-May, 19 deaths, another recent high, and more than 1,000 hospitalizations for a seventh straight day, which it hasn't done since it first came down off that 1,000 marker toward the end of June.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

New York's recent upticks, while anxiety-inducing for some who live there, are marginal -- for now -- compared with what the rest of the United States is seeing. Cases are rising in virtually every state and deaths in most. The United States smashed its daily case record for the fourth time in a week on Thursday, surpassing 90,000 per day for the first time as the case total topped 9 million.

Across the Northeast, which seemed to have brought the virus under control over the summer, many states are seeing record numbers of new infections, prompting some to weigh new restrictions as the colder months and holiday season loom.

Cuomo says his micro-cluster strategy has proven an effective containment tool. Even with its hotspot areas included, New York's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 1.43 percent as of Thursday; excluding those areas it's 1.22 percent. All of the current red zones have made progress the last week over the previous three, though only Orange County is poised to see its shutdown lifted next week, Cuomo has said. He acknowledged the others have improved, but he wants to see more.

New York state oversamples the "focus zone" areas in an effort to root out the clusters before they spread further. Here's the latest data from Thursday.

New Jersey hasn't implemented any new sweeping statewide restrictions or even geographically targeted ones as Cuomo has done, even as its governor declared Thursday that COVID's second wave is no longer a theoretical.

"It's coming. And it's coming now," a somber Phil Murphy said as he announced yet another day of new cases topping 1,000.

His administration said Thursday it had established "hotspot times" to send to high-risk areas to assist them with testing, enforcement, communication and other fronts as needed. Some major cities of the state have already imposed new restrictions by mayoral executive order.

Hoboken became the latest to impose a virus curfew Thursday as it reported its highest daily case total since the end of April. Newark and Paterson also announced virus curfews -- ordering businesses and indoor dining to close at 8 p.m. each night and adding new cleaning requirements for gyms -- this week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio emphatically urged New York City residents Thursday to avoid holiday travel unless it is "absolutely necessary," as he expressed mounting concern over recent growth of the city's seven-day rolling positivity average.

Connecticut has also had to respond to a surge. On Thursday, the state reported a positivity rate of 6.1 percent, its highest since June 1. The city of Stamford is returning to Phase II restrictions, including a 50 percent capacity on indoor dining, libraries and personal services, and caps on private and religious gatherings.

"I look hard to find a silver lining, and I can't find it in these numbers," Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday. "We've gone from one, to two, to three, and this 6.1 may be a harbinger of things to come. And it's going to get worse before it gets better, but we're going to weather it together."