New York Gyms Reopen Outside City; NYC Museums Welcome Back Visitors

New York City gyms may be scheduled to open up for indoor workouts on Sept. 2, but gyms across other parts of the state have opened their doors for business to the delight of workout enthusiasts Monday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cleared the way for gyms to open across New York state as early as Monday -- a boon for fitness aficionados who have had their workout routines disrupted for the last five months. Local governments must inspect each gym before or within two weeks of reopening to ensure compliance with various COVID-19 protocol, Cuomo said.

New York City had said shortly after Cuomo's announcement that it likely wouldn't be able to reopen its gyms by Monday. Officials are prioritizing school inspections right now, working to make them ready to safely accommodate students and staff for in-person learning -- at least part of the week -- by Sept. 10. Gym inspections must be done by Cuomo's deadline, which would be Sept. 16 for a Sept. 2 start. The announcement came just days after City Hall said there weren't enough inspectors to open gyms.

Gyms had long been one of the few businesses still shelved given national concerns they may pose an enhanced risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Strict COVID safety standards apply for gym reopenings statewide. Capacity will be capped at 33 percent to start, though if that proves problematic, the state says it will dial that number back. Health requirements include mandatory masks at all times, proper air ventilation, sign-in forms, screening at the door (like temperature checks) and social distancing. Cuomo left indoor classes' return to local officials, and will be held outdoors or online in NYC still.

Other requirements for New York gyms include:

Customers must sign in with contact information and health screening

Six feet of social distancing and face coverings maintained at all times

Cleaning and sanitizing supplies provided to customers, and shared equipment cleaned between each use.

Classes held by appointment only, and areas where classes are held must be cleaned between sessions

No shared water fountains allowed, but water bottle refill stations will be permitted

Communal showers are to remain closed, but individual showers/stalls can stay in use if they are cleaned in between use

While gyms haven't reopened in the Big Apple yet, some New York City museums and cultural institutions have started to welcome back visitors Monday, the first day they are allowed to do so, although with strict guidelines in place.

Museums in New York City may reopen Monday, Aug. 24, with limited capacity and other restrictions.

The Statue of Liberty Museum and the Ellis Island Museum reopened Monday with restrictions. The interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remain closed.

Although New York City museums and cultural institutions are allowed to reopen Monday, some well known locations are taking their time.

The Museum of Modern Art reopens Thursday. The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art follows on Saturday. Meanwhile the Whitney will reopen Sept. 3. All buildings will be limited to 25 percent capacity and visitors must reserve tickets in advance.