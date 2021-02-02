New York COVID Rates Trend Down as CDC Warns Variants ‘Remain of Great Concern'

What to Know New York's downward trajectory from the holiday spike is continuing, with all three core metrics -- new cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- down considerably over weekly rolling averages for January

Nationally, the numbers are improving as well, though the curve is steep. January was the deadliest month of the pandemic for the U.S., with 95K lives lost in 31 days; daily death rates are slightly declining

More vaccines are expected to come to market, though the CDC says it's concerned about more transmissible variants; at least 32 states have detected strains first identified in U.K, Brazil, and South Africa

A powerful nor'easter temporarily brought New York's vaccine rollout to a halt this week, with all city vaccine hubs and a number of state-run sites postponing appointments through Tuesday, but the state's downward trajectory from the holiday spike that saw hospitalizations top 9,000 again appears to be continuing.

Statewide hospitalizations are now just on the edge of 8,000, a drop of almost 14 percent from the winter surge-high 9,273 people admitted less than two weeks ago. According to New York Times data, the rolling hospitalization average is down 5 percent over the average for the two weeks prior, while deaths are down 6 percent in that same time period. New daily case averages are down 24 percent.

It's the first time all three state core metrics are on the decline, based on a rolling average, in recent weeks. According to New York City data, the five boroughs have seen the seven-day hospitalization average drop almost 10 percent over the prior four weeks' weekly average, while total cases are down 12 percent in that time.

With flakes falling since Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said more than 13 inches of snow had fallen in Manhattan’s Central Park as of 1 p.m., and as much as 16 inches was reported in northern New Jersey. NBC New York team coverage.

"We're locked in a footrace between the spread of COVID and the vaccine's quick distribution, and New Yorkers should stay vigilant as we work to get more shots in arms," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Monday. "The good news is the holiday spike is over and the experts say that we're on a downward trajectory—we just need to put in the work to keep it that way."

The promising outlook prompted Cuomo last week to announce indoor dining in New York City could return at 25 percent capacity on Valentine's Day, which will lift a citywide ban he implemented in mid-December as the numbers started to rise. Limited wedding receptions will be able to resume in mid-March, he said.

More reopening measures could be on tap in the coming weeks, as Cuomo looks to gently open the valve of economic activity the longer the numbers stay in check -- and the more progress the state makes on the vaccine front.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, state healthcare distribution sites had used 90 percent of all first doses delivered to date, while New York City had used 93 percent of all first doses delivered to city-run programs. The latter has about 43,000 first doses on hand and will likely run through those quickly once sites reopen on Wednesday.

Nationally, the rate of increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has also slowed following the winter surge, though the overall tolls remain jarring. More than 95,000 U.S. lives were lost in 31 days, making January the deadliest month of the pandemic for America to date. December was the deadliest before last month. Thus far, the U.S. has seen more than 444,000 virus deaths since the onset of the pandemic and well more than 26 million cases.

In more promising yet still tragic news, U.S. deaths are now running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly by about 200 from a mid-January peak.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a slew of new mitigation measures under the Biden administration, including requiring masks to be worn on all public transportation. That applies to all public commercial transportation — planes, trains, boats and buses — and to transportation hubs, such as air terminals, train stations, subway stations, seaports and bus depots.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky provides an update on COVID-19 variants found in the U.S.

The requirement went into effect late Monday as CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned that more contagious variants "remain a great concern."

At least 32 states have reported cases of the new COVID strains detected in the U.K, Brazil, and South Africa, according to the CDC. The agency has said the U.K. strain could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March -- and with that could come yet another dreaded COVID spike in the spring.

Testing for variants in New York hovers around 100 per day, Dr. Howard Zucker has said. So far, the state has detected 44 cases of the U.K. variant of roughly 6,000 samples tested. No cases of the Brazilian or South African variants have been identified locally yet. Those strains were only recently first detected in the U.S. -- in Minnesota and South Carolina, respectively. Another case of the South African variant has since been confirmed in Maryland, officials said.

That South African variant is more concerning to health officials than the other identified highly transmissible strains because it contains the same mutations from the U.K. variant as well as others. Early lab tests have showed existing vaccines could have reduced protection against the South African variant.

Moderna says it is working on a second booster shot to bolster effectiveness against that variant. Johnson & Johnson's promising new single-dose vaccine, which has not yet been submitted for emergency use authorization in the U.S., also proved less effective in countries like South Africa where those more contagious variants exist. The company could seek emergency use approval from the FDA as early as this week, according to an NBC News report.

Overall, existing vaccines are expected to work on the more contagious strains and new strains that will emerge over time. The more vaccine options added to the toolbox, the better, national infectious disease expert Dr. Annthony Fauci says.

NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why the results of a study into the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are encouraging even when comparing them to Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines which had a higher efficacy rate.