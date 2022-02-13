New York COVID Numbers at 4-Month Lows

The omicron wave in New York has broken fully, with COVID positivity rates down to levels seen in late October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

New York recorded 3,583 new cases Sunday, Hochul said in a statement, the lowest since Oct. 25. The state's single-day positivity rate, 2.28%, was the lowest since Halloween.

It's a stunning turnaround from only a month previously, when almost 48,000 people tested positive and the daily positivity rate approached 15%.

As ever, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, but those are falling too, down to levels last seen in mid-December.

The state lifted its indoor mask mandate on Thursday, and there are hints Hochul could lift the school mask mandate in about three weeks as well.