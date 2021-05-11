New York Adds Freebies to Vaccine Deal as Shot Rates Plunge 41% in a Month

What to Know New York is rolling out a new suite of incentives to encourage vaccinations among those less motivated as the state reports a drop of 41% in vaccination rates over the last month alone

The city is offering free tickets to popular attractions like Lincoln Center, NYC Aquarium and Bronx Zoo while the state is chipping in free 7-day MetroCards, among other bonuses, to sweeten the pot

More people are expected to be eligible for vaccination as early as this week after the FDA approved Pfizer's request to use its shot regimen on an emergency-use basis for kids ages 12 to 15

New York is trying to sweeten the vaccine deal even more, rolling out a slate of new incentives Monday that include free tickets to some of the city's most iconic attractions and free weekly MetroCards, while Mayor Bill de Blasio says he hasn't ruled out cash as a last resort as statewide vaccination rates plunge.

The latest pitches to encourage those less motivated to get vaccinated come as a swath of younger people -- those ages 12 to 15 -- will become eligible for shots. The FDA approved Pfizer and BioNTech's request to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for that age group, paving the way for states to get middle school students vaccinated before the fall, along with their older populations.

The two-dose vaccine is already authorized for use in people 16 and older. The CDC's vaccine advisory committee has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to review the Pfizer shots for kids. If approved by the CDC as expected, that vaccine could be distributed to adolescents starting as soon as this week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already pitched high schools to start bussing kids of eligible age to vaccine sites as he looks to shore up a vaccine rollout that has seen rates plunge by 41% since April 12. Rates have dropped nationally, too.

Cuomo and de Blasio are appealing to the less motivated the best way they know how: with free stuff.

The city is offering free tickets and deals for the NYC Aquarium, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Bronx Zoo, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, NYC Ferry and the Public Theater among other popular attractions, for those who get vaccinated at its sites.

De Blasio pledged "many opportunities to get great, great prizes when you get vaccinated" still to come as he looks to hit hits goal of fully inoculating 5 million New Yorkers by the end of June. He's about 61% of the way there so far.

Shortly after the mayor's pitch, Cuomo added transit incentives to the pool. Getting a vaccine at a subway, Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North hub this Wednesday through Sunday will come with a free ride -- a few of those, actually.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at a designated subway station during that four-day window gets a free seven-day MetroCard and anyone vaccinated at an LIRR or Metro-North hub earn two free one-way trips anywhere in the service area.

That program will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means people can leave for work, for example, get a shot at their usual commute spot and be fully vaccinated by the time they get to the office.

From May 12 - May 16 we will open walk-in one-shot vaccination sites at 8 MTA sites.



Get your free shot and also get a free 7-day MetroCard or 2 free LIRR/Metro-North tickets.



Let’s vaccinate New York! pic.twitter.com/B4bu5L9f0Y — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 10, 2021

New York state and city, along with New Jersey, have all made their locally run vaccine sites available to walk-ins of any eligible age, which tackles the "eliminate excuses" and "access" components that Cuomo says give some people pause.

The latest vaccine push comes as the city prepares to resume round-the-clock subway service in less than a week -- on May 17 -- for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Two days later, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift nearly all remaining business capacity restrictions, a coordinated reopening effort similar to the coordinated shutdown the governors first implemented in March 2020.

