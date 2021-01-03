New Virus Cases Close More Than 100 NYC Schools Buildings, Send Students Remote

Positive cases of the coronavirus have prompted New York City leaders to close more than 100 school buildings on Monday, News 4 has learned.

The Department of Education plans to close 128 buildings, which are made up of classrooms for younger grades attending in person as well as those in Learning Bridges and early childhood daycare. (A list of the impacted school buildings was not immediately available.)

City Hall says there is no plan for a larger district-wide closure of buildings while state data for the city holds below the 9 percent benchmark that would trigger an automatic closure by the state.

New York City, like the state's other regions, has seen a significant rise in case numbers and deaths amid a winter surge of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, New York state's coronavirus dashboard showed New York City's seven-day rolling average at 6.24 percent.

Kindergarten and elementary school students were allowed to go back to in-person learning in early December after the city shuttered school buildings for the second time.

Middle and high school students have been doing remote learning and still have no timeline on when they can return to class, through the mayor has said he hopes middle schoolers get back in late January.