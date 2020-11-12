New Restrictions Take Effect in NJ as COVID-19 Cases Surge; Cuomo Tightens Rules in NY

What to Know New restrictions take effect in New Jersey Thursday; they impose a 10 p.m. indoor dining curfew for bars and restaurants and suspend interstate youth tournaments and games through high school level

Similar hours limitations will take effect in New York Friday; Gov. Andrew Cuomo also imposed a 10-person cap on gatherings within private homes, citing that as one of three key sources of spread

The U.S. hit more than 100,000 daily cases Wednesday for the 8th straight day; it also set a new record high in daily cases (144,000+), topping the previous record of 134,000 it set on Monday

New COVID restrictions have gone into effect in New Jersey, some of them mirroring limits that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced will be imposed in New York a day later, as the Garden State's governor seeks to beat back what he has described as a "devastating" recent increase in viral numbers.

Effective as a of 5 a.m. Thursday, bar seating is banned completely (congregating upright within bars is already probibited), while bars and restaurants must halt indoor service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. That includes casinos, though gaming can continue 24/7. Restaurants can place tables closer together than 6 feet, but only if they're separated by barriers. Outdoor dining and takeout aren't affected.

Interstate indoor youth sports tournaments and games are prohibited until further notice. Gov. Phil Murphy has cited increased COVID risk from those settings, especially as it relates to indoor hockey. The ban applies through high school.

In response to the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, Newark is putting a number of measures into place t to combat the spread of the virus, including a mandatory curfew for those in key zip codes. News Four's Gaby Acevedo has the latest on all the new restrictions

In New Jersey's largest city of Newark, which has seen its positivity rate soar beyond double the increasing statewide number, the mayor is expected to hold a morning news briefing outlining further restrictions. Ras Baraka has already taken steps beyond what Murphy has done statewide as it relates to curfew, sports, businesses, senior housing, religious services and non-essential businesses.

Residents of Newark say they understand the need to stop the spread, but already struggling businesses also fear the curfew will endanger their efforts to recover. The state reopened indoor dining just two months ago after a half-year closure.

“I understand what he’s trying to do but I don't think restaurants are the problem," said Manny Rebelo of Bello's Pub & Grill, a family-owned restaurant near Newark's Penn Station that was founded in 1974. "An eleven o’clock curfew, we’re surviving With an 8 o’clock curfew, we’re taking on a lot of water."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that bars and restaurants in his state would have to halt indoor dining at 10 p.m. starting Thursday. NBC New York's Tracie Strahan and Katherine Creag report.

Murphy has said, in no uncertain terms, that there is no evidence indoor dining specifically is contributing to New Jersey's recent spike in cases. He has said there are indications the late-night scene could be fueling some spread, hence the "surgical" approach he says he used to address those concerns. The governor didn't establish new limitations on indoor dining outside the hours; he also has left the current 25 percent capacity caps in place.

Murphy has acknowledged the new restrictions may be painful for some -- but a large-scale shutdown like he imposed in the spring would be far more painful. Until an effective vaccine is widely available, he urged New Jerseyeans to hang on and double down on their COVID precautions. The numbers simply demand it.

New Jersey reported its second straight day of more than 3,000 new cases Wednesday, marking the first time it reported back-to-back tallies so high since April. The 3,877 new cases Tuesday marked an 87 percent increase over the numbers the day before; Wednesday's report dropped to just above 3,000.

Hospitalizations have reached levels the state hasn't seen since early June. For perspective, roughly one out of every 500 New Jersey residents has been diagnosed with the virus over the last seven days or so, data shows.

By comparison, about one in every 800 New Yorkers has tested positive in the last week. And the numbers in the former epicenter of the national crisis are worsening along with the numbers across virtually the entire country.

New Restrictions on Tap for New York

New York reported nearly 5,000 new cases Wednesday (4,820), nearly half the number it was seeing daily at the peak of the crisis and a 21.5 percent increase over the previous day. The daily positivity rate dipped slightly, to 2.9 percent, on Wednesday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate, which provides a more accurate picture over time, is at its highest level (2.43 percent) since May 31.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo acted Wednesday, announcing new restrictions to fight back three key sources of spread that he says have been identified through contact tracing. He targeted the late-night bar and restaurant scene first, imposing the same 10 p.m. curfew on establishments licensed by the State Liquor Authority that Murphy imposed on restaurants and bars in New Jersey. Gyms must also close at 10 p.m. Those new rules take effect at 10 p.m. Friday in New York.

Small social gatherings at private homes are the third "great spreader" identified by contract tracing, Cuomo said. Starting Friday, those will be capped at 10, similar to the restriction Gov. Ned Lamont recently put in place in Connecticut.

A study from Stanford University and Northwestern University suggests a handful of venues have played a large role in the spread of COVID-19. The study, which was published in the journal Nature Tuesday, uses data from March 8 to May 9.

Local governments will be tasked with enforcement, which is in and of itself an ongoing point of contention between New York state and local municipalities. The NYPD will aid in enforcement in the city, Cuomo said, adding that after 10 p.m., “If the lights are on and people are drinking, they get a summons."

There is no specified end date to the new restrictions, and Cuomo warned the rules could be further tightened if the new limitations don't prove effective.

"If these measures aren't sufficient to slow the spread, we will turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining," Cuomo said, referring to the current 50 percent statewide capacity cap excluding NYC, where it's 25 percent. "If that doesn't work, if numbers keep going crazy, there are some scientists who believe we should close down. I hope that doesn't happen."

Starting Friday, restaurants, bars and gyms will close at 10pm and private gatherings will be limited to 10 people. News 4's Chris Glorioso reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who did not hold his daily briefing Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day, supports the new rules, a spokesperson tweeted. The mayor, perhaps more urgently than any other local official, has been expressing deepening concern for weeks about the hastening approach of a second wave.

The latest numbers have been jarring, to say the least. The city's daily case average has soared since the start of November. Last week, it hit 600 for the first time since early June. By Wednesday, it was 817. It has climbed every single day since Oct. 30, city data shows.

Meanwhile, New York City schools are teetering perilously on the edge of closure, with the mayor reporting a 2.52 percent seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Wednesday. That marks a 14 percent increase in the last two days. De Blasio has said schools will have to switch all-remote for a time if it hits 3 percent.

Parts of Staten Island have been particularly problematic as far as rising positivity rates, the mayor has said, while noting areas of Brooklyn and Queens that were troubling have seen significant progress since Cuomo established tight restrictions in narrow geographic areas within those boroughs as part of his new micro-cluster strategy. The tightest restrictions have since been lifted there.

Cuomo had said he was monitoring the data in Staten Island and would take micro-cluster action if needed. He did that Wednesday, establishing a yellow precautionary zone in areas where positivity rates have topped 2.5 percent for seven days and hospitalizations have increased. Yellow zones apply the loosest restrictions within Cuomo's micro-cluster plan.

The governor also transitioned the new yellow zone in Westchester County's Port Chester to an orange zone, which sends schools all-remote for a period of time. He cited positivity rates that have topped 3 percent for 10 days as warranting enhanced restrictions in certain areas of that community.

Cuomo has repeatedly said his micro-cluster approach is an effective containment tool and will be the norm for New York through fall and winter, as he expects the numbers to continue to rise with no vaccine yet available. The data indicates his plan has worked: none of the initial red zones, which require total shutdowns, remain in the state. Some parts of Rockland and Orange counties have cut their positivity rates to a third of what they were without restrictions.

Within the remaining focus zones, the seven-day rolling positivity average is 4.67 percent -- a number that appears to be driven mostly by rising numbers in Port Chester. That's why Cuomo moved it to an orange zone; the data supports it.

The numbers are nowhere near what they were in April, at the peak of the crisis, officials emphasize. At that point, New York was reporting 10,000 cases a day, had 18,000 people in the hospital and was losing roughly 800 people a day. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in New York since the first week of October, hitting a recent high of 1,628 on Wednesday, but remain manageable.

While treatment is generally much more effective than it was in April, and ventilator use remains much lower for hospitalized patients, it should be expected hospitalizations will continue to rise among vulnerable populations over the next few weeks. Those lag increases in cases. And deaths lag upticks in admissions.

Hospitals across the tri-state (and U.S.) have been stocking up on PPE supplies for months since the virus' first wave started to subside, and now are bracing for potentially having to access those stashes. Hospitalizations in the Hackensack Meridien Health Care system have increased six-fold in just two months.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

A top coronavirus adviser for President-elect Joe Biden says a national lockdown of four to six weeks could control the pandemic and revive the economy as the world awaits a vaccine. Without one, the virus could continue to spiral.

At the current rate of spread, the U.S. is on pace to hit 20 million cases before Christmas, NBC News data finds. That's nearly double its highest-in-the-globe total now. No state has been untouched by the latest U.S. surge.

The country hit more than 100,000 daily cases Wednesday for the eighth day in a row. It also also set a new record high in daily cases, with more then 144,000 confirmed infections, topping the previous record of 134,000 on Monday.