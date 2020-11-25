New Restrictions Go Into Effect in NYC; NJ's Largest City Begins 10-Day Stay Home Advisory

What to Know Indoor dining and gyms across New York City could close in the next week or two, the mayor warned, as the latest yellow and orange zone restrictions take effect in parts of the city and neighboring suburbs on Wednesday

The number of COVID-19 patients in NY hospitals has increased to about 2,900 patients. Over the past three weeks, hospitalizations are up 128 percent

New Jersey has been facing steeper upticks than New York; Its largest city of Newark on Wednesday begins a 10-day stay-at-home advisory

By the state's accounting, New York City as a whole has not reached a 3% positive test rate on a seven-day rolling average — the governor's main metric for setting orange zones where schools, indoor dining and risky nonessential businesses are shuttered. But City Hall says there's little doubt it's coming.

Detailing his own plan for Thanksgiving, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on Tuesday that he will not be traveling as he usually does and will stay at Gracie Mansion to celebrate.

"Do not travel. Stay local. Keep it small. If you love people, if you love your extended family, help them stay alive so we can all celebrate together in person next year," de Blasio said. "It won't be a traditional Thanksgiving but we just have to get through this once."

NBC New York

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, and at a much faster rate than ever before, health officials have warned for weeks against traveling for the winter holidays, but it appears that not everyone is taking their advice. AAA says around 2.5 million people will fly across the country between Wednesday and Sunday.

Predicting another surge in coronavirus cases after the holidays, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's worried about the number of people hospitalized, and ordered a field hospital to reopen on Staten Island at the request of local hospitals that have become overwhelmed from the recent spike.

The number of COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals has increased to about 2,900, which is almost one-and-a-half times the number hospitalized on Nov. 1. Over the past three weeks, hospitalizations are up 128 percent. On its current trajectory, Cuomo believes that number could reach 6,047 within three weeks.

New York has reported an average of about 5,500 new coronavirus cases per day over the last seven days, up 70% from two weeks ago.

The southern half of Staten Island is now in an orange zone under Cuomo's weeks-old micro-cluster plan, which will require schools and high-risk businesses like gyms to close temporarily, halt indoor dining at restaurants and limit gatherings inside houses of worship to no more than 25 people.

New yellow zones, which require mandatory testing of students, also went into effect Wednesday in parts of Upper Manhattan, Riverhead, Hampton Bays, Great Neck and Massapequa Park.

The same restrictions placed on parts of Brooklyn and Queen last month have led to protests and lawsuits from religious institutions; one establishment on Staten Island has declared itself an "autonomous zone," saying it will defy the governor's latest order.

"We refused to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State," Mac's Public House said on social media last week. "Every day small businesses are living in fear, not just of this virus, but that our governments will take our livelihoods away, even as we're being safe. Just to clarify, we acknowledge this virus as a real threat and are still taking necessary precautions. What we do not acknowledge is that our government has the right to shut us down when we're operating in a safe manner."

With the restrictions now in effect, the restaurant could face fines up to $15,000 per day.

Speaking at a news conference on Long Island Tuesday, Cuomo again advises against traveling and said he changed his plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in person.

For those who choose to travel, they will have to fill out a questionnaire once they arrive back in New York. If a traveler fails to show proof of a recent negative COVID test, they’re required to quarantine for 14 days.

New York City Sheriff Joe Fucito said he is setting up vehicle checkpoints at key bridges and crossings throughout New York City, as well as at curbside stops for buses entering and leaving the city. Deputies will advise travelers of quarantine rules.

He cited potential fines of $1,000 a day for people who violate travel rules, though officials have previously acknowledged that enforcement mostly works on the honor system.

In another grim warning earlier this week, Cuomo reminded people to think of what the city went through during the spring and once again asked them to follow all health guidelines if they decide to gather.

"How do you forget about all the pain that we went through. If we're not careful we will go back there," Cuomo stressed. "We were storing bodies in refrigerated trucks. 800 people died in one day."

Also on top of mind for the governor is what he coined Monday as the "37 days of socialization": a several week period over the holidays that could send the state's numbers on an unpredictable tailspin. Cuomo said the state recorded 5,906 new cases, bringing New York's total past 600,000 on the day after the entire tri-state broke 1,000,000.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Under Cuomo's orange zone rules, schools also move all-remote, a moot point now for New York City public schools, after de Blasio ordered buildings to close due to the city's calculation of its positivity rate.

De Blasio on Tuesday said testing will be a key component of returning in-person learning at some point, which will take “immense logistical effort." He suggested that the monthly testing standard for students will have to be more frequent and hinted that students may have to get tested ahead of their return to school buildings. All students could be required to have a test consent form on file, the mayor told CNN.

When, and if, schools in the city get the green light, the mayor said reopening will start with District 75 schools, then early childhood education, 3K and pre-K, before moving to the rest of schools. But the city will need buy-in from its teachers to make the plan work, and the head of the teachers union said Tuesday he did not see how schools could reopen before January at the earliest.

The numbers are even more alarming across the river in New Jersey. The state's largest city of Newark on Wednesday began its 10-day stay-at-home advisory. Mayor Ras Baraka advised "everybody close down" and get tested during that holiday period.

The test positivity rate in Newark is 21 percent, twice the number across the state, and in the Ironbound section of the city, Baraka on Saturday said the number is an alarming 41 percent.‍

“We cannot risk a continual spread of COVID-19 in our community. We cannot go back to where we were in April and May. But what we can do is urge everyone to be responsible, cautious, and think of the greater good. People’s lives depend on this," he said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has expressed the same concerns for travel, noting that for all the restrictions the state has put in place, people ultimately have to do the right thing themselves.

“There is only so much you can do, so we’re pleading with people keep Thanksgiving really small, immediate family, don’t travel and don’t let your guard down just because you’re at home," Murphy said in a "Good Morning America" interview. “We expect this to get worse before it gets better.”

The virus positivity rate continues to rise steadily in the tri-state. New Jersey and Connecticut are above 3 percent, and New York is approaching that benchmark. Adam Harding reports.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Murphy halted indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and last week he lowered the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10 and urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving.

As the country’s uncontrolled spread led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to renew calls for Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, the United States topped 12 million cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a tally by NBC News.

Thus far, the U.S. has recorded more than 260,000 COVID-related deaths, according to NBC News.