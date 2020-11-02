New Port Authority Mask Fine Takes Effect; Cuomo Dumps Quarantine List for Test Policy

What to Know The Port Authority will begin fining people up to $50 starting Monday for failing to wear face-coverings at any of its various facilities; it comes as travel is expected to heavily ramp up ahead of the holidays

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also concerned by the holiday threat; over the weekend he unveiled a sweeping new entry testing policy for people coming into New York that replaces the previous quarantine list

People have to provide a negative COVID test before they arrive in New York and another one three days later; if they decline, they must complete a 14-day quarantine. The rules don't apply to NJ, CT or PA

Starting Monday, the Port Authority says anyone who doesn't wear a face-covering in its facilities, including its sprawling bus terminal in Manhattan, PATH and AirTrain stations and the Oculus, is subject to a $50 fine.

The agency says it will continue to emphasize voluntary compliance first, but was moved to a more aggressive action given recent case increases in New York and New Jersey and across the U.S., where daily numbers continue to smash records on a regular basis. That reality is only more threatening as the holidays loom.

The latest upticks have prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state now meets his prior threshold for inclusion on the quarantine list (10.43 new cases per 100,000 over a rolling seven-day average as of Monday), to abandon the list entirely. Rather than try to quarantine every state, some of which can't be isolated from New York anyway because of proximity, Cuomo unveiled a new test policy.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

If travelers to New York want to avoid quarantine, they must provide a negative coronavirus test before they arrive and take another test four days after they enter. If they decline, they're still subject to a 14-day quarantine requirement.

The new rules do not apply to people who come into New York from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, given the extensive daily travel related to work and other life routines across the states. New Yorkers also need not be tested if they leave the state for 24 hours or less. Cuomo says the approaching holiday season amplifies the need for a more comprehensive testing requirement. Previously, Mayor Bill de Blasio had called for a federal mandate on air travel testing.

"Thanksgiving is going to be complicated. College students are going to go leave New York, and go home. They're going to see friends at home. They're then going to come back after Thanksgiving break," Cuomo said. "People are going to travel for Thanksgiving. We're having issues with small gatherings, which is almost a psychological issue, people think they are safe."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has pointed to small household gatherings as a burgeoning source of new cases for his state, which has seen its new daily cases double over the last month. Cases are rising in virtually every part of the state, and while Murphy says he's open to another shutdown if it comes to that, he says he can't control what people do behind the closed doors of their homes.

That is where an increasing share of the concern is coming from, he said.

Despite it's recent struggles, New Jersey continues to be in the better quarter of states as far as positivity rates. New York vacillates between holding the second- and third-lowest positivity rate in the nation, by Johns Hopkins data. Still, both states know how rapidly the virus can spiral dangerously out of control.

Last week, Murphy gave the people of his state a stern reality check. He said the second wave of coronavirus is no longer a theoretical.

"It's coming. And it's coming now," he said.