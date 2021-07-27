New NYC COVID Mandate Creates ‘Positive Pressure' for Vaccination, Mayor Says

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio has expanded New York City's current vaccine-or-weekly COVID test mandate to include all city workers

The new policy begins with city employees who work in congregate settings first. The plan will be phased in, with the full city workforce expected to follow on Sept. 13

The news comes after Dr. Fauci on Sunday warned of possible new CDC mask guidance and a top Biden official confirming the U.S. will maintain existing foreign travel restrictions

Mandating either COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for the virus should give vaccine-hesitant New York City employees a strong incentive to get inoculated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I want to emphasize that that either-or really creates a positive pressure for vaccination because it will be the responsibility of the employee to get tested on a regular basis, and that comes with its own challenges,” de Blasio said on MSNBC's “Morning Joe.”

De Blasio, a Democrat, announced Monday that every city employee will have to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly starting in mid-September.

Officials in California announced a similar mandate for state employees.

The new vaccine-or-test rules come as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is pushing caseloads up in New York and across the country. Health officials say the variant makes up about seven in 10 new cases in New York City. Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses being administered daily in the city has dropped to less than 18,000, down from more than 100,000 in early April.

Unions representing some New York City employees pushed back on Monday's announcement that their members would have to either provide proof of vaccination or get tested weekly.

"The city and the mayor cannot simply disregard the civil liberties of the workforce,” FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said.

De Blasio said the city has a right to impose the new rule, which should motivate employees to schedule their shots.

“Just get vaccinated,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “Get it done, be safe, help your colleagues be safe, don’t have to go through the hassle of weekly testing.”

Unvaccinated workers will have until Sept. 13 to complete their vaccine series or opt for a virus test each week. But before that deadline kicks in, the mayor said unvaccinated workers must wear a mask at work starting Aug. 2.

The new vaccine mandate begins with city employees who work in congregate settings. That group, roughly 45,000 workers, will have to start testing weekly if they have not received their dose of the vaccine by Aug. 16.

"This is about our recovery. This is about keeping people safe, making sure our families get through COVID okay," de Blasio said as he announced the measure a day ago. "September is the pivot point of the recovery, September is when many employers are bringing back a lot of their employees. It's when schools start full-strength, it's when people come back from summer."

The city plans to launch a new app to track COVID testing results. Set to launch for both iPhones and Androids, the app will hold testing results for up to seven days (meeting the city's new weekly mandate) before expiring. All data lives on an individual's phone and is not delivered anywhere else, city officials explained.

Because the app is available publicly in app stores, it's also up for grabs to other groups in New York City. The mayor said any local employers or venues can use the app for employees or patrons.

The news comes less than a week after the mayor announced a policy that requires workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly as the highly contagious delta variant fuels alarming increases in daily cases.