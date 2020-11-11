New NY, NJ Cases Soar Nearly 50% in a Week; U.S. Could Hit 20 Million Cases by Christmas

What to Know New York's daily positivity rate topped 3 percent Tuesday for the first time in months; even its rolling positivity rate, which remains the third-lowest in the U.S., is at its highest level since June 2

In New Jersey, the latest numbers have been 'devastating,' Gov. Murphy says; new state restrictions take effect Thursday while the largest city, Newark, imposed a new mandatory curfew Tuesday

The stark developments come amid a U.S. surge that continues unabated; at the current rate, the nation could see 20 million cases by Christmas, almost 2x its highest-in-the-globe total now, NBC says

New reported coronavirus cases in New York and New Jersey have nearly doubled in just the last week, reflecting a national trend that shows no signs of abating and appears only to be worsening on the cusp of the holiday season.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recommended to New Yorkers late Tuesday that they limit Thanksgiving dinners, if any, to members of their immediate households, echoing comments last week from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont as he recommended the people of his state do the same. A joint plea continues to reverberate around the tri-state area from all officials: Don't travel unless it's absolutely necessary.

Increasingly, small household gatherings are contributors to COVID upticks, too.

"Viral spread is not limited to large group settings. I want to stress that small, indoor gatherings also pose a very serious risk," Cuomo said Tuesday. "Small gatherings are a significant source of spread. As the numbers continue to rise we must all double down and take this surge very seriously."

The trend up is painfully obvious already.

New York has reported an average of 3,200 new COVID-19 cases per day for the last week; the daily positivity rate topped 3 percent for the first time in months Tuesday, while the seven-day rolling positivity rate (2.2 percent) is at its highest level since June 2. In New York City, it hit 2.31 percent Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He has said he would move schools all-remote for a time if it hits 3 percent. Large-scale closures could be on tap if it continues to climb above that.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The numbers are nowhere near what they were in April, at the peak of the crisis, officials emphasize. At that point, New York was reporting 10,000 cases a day, had 18,000 people in the hospital and was losing roughly 800 people a day. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in New York since the first week of October, hitting a recent high of 1,548 on Tuesday, but remain manageable.

While treatment is generally much more effective than it was in April, and ventilator use remains much lower for hospitalized patients, it should be expected hospitalizations will continue to rise among vulnerable populations over the next few weeks. Those lag increases in cases. And deaths lag upticks in admissions.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that wearing a face mask can protect the wearer as well as others from the spread of COVID-19. The agency has previously stated that wearing masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others who may be nearby.

The incline has been steeper in neighboring New Jersey, which reported nearly 4,000 (3,877) new COVID cases Tuesday, roughly eight times the daily numbers it was seeing at the end of September. That was only six weeks ago. The state's highest single-day case report ever was 4,391. Tuesday's wasn't far off. To put it in perspective, roughly one out of every 500 New Jersey residents has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last seven days, the data shows.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the latest numbers "devastating" in a Tuesday tweet. On Thursday, he rolls out a slate of new statewide restrictions targeting late-night indoor dining at bars and restaurants and indoor youth sports. He has said there's no evidence indoor dining is contributing to the spike, but late-night activities at bars and restaurants have presented higher risks of exposure. Indoor youth sports, specifically hockey, also has sparked a number of new COVID cases.

While Murphy has said COVID concerns sprawl across virtually the entire state, some counties are harder-hit than others. Essex County alone reported 675 new cases Tuesday; it is home to New Jersey's largest city, Newark, where the mayor imposed additional restrictions by executive order Tuesday to combat the spikes.

Those include:

Mandatory 9 p.m. weekday curfew (10 p.m. weekends) for nonemergency or nonessential work for ZIP codes 07104 (Seventh to Second avenues and from Broadway to Clifton Avenue) 07105 (entire ZIP code); and 07107 (Third Avenue North to Berkley Avenue and North Third Street to 11th Street)

All sports of any kind played in the city cease immediately for two weeks; all players, coaches, trainers must test negative for COVID-19 to resume play

Any sport team or team member that doesn't follow face-covering protocol may be subject to canceled games, removal from the team or termination

Indoor and outdoor gatherings and events are capped at 10 people

No visitation permitted at long-term health facilities for two weeks; senior housing buildings residents are allowed one nonessential visitor per unit per day and visitors are subject to temperature checks (must be below 100.4)

Religious services attendance is restricted to 25 percent capacity; anyone speaking or singing during services must wear a mask; no one will be allowed inside an institution with a temperate above 100.4 degrees

No holiday gatherings or events of 10 or more people at restaurants; reservations for more than 10 people are banned

Mayor Ras Baraka enacted the new protocols Tuesday as Newark's three-day rolling positivity rate (19 percent) soared to more than double the statewide average (7.74 percent), according to the data provided in the news release. The city said it would reassess the situation after Dec. 1 to determine the next steps.

“Newark’s prescription is not the state’s prescription,” Baraka said. “Stricter measures are required in the city’s hotspots in order to contain the virus and limit the spread. I know we are all tired, but the virus is not, therefore we must remain vigilant and do what is necessary to get this under control and save lives.”

In New Jersey, roughly 1 in 500 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 7 days; new restrictions targeting indoor dining and youth sports take effect Thursday for an unspecified time. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

Hospitals across the state (and country) have been stocking up on PPE supplies for months since the virus' first wave started to subside, and now are bracing for potentially having to access those stashes. Hospitalizations in the Hackensack Meridien Health Care system have increased six-fold in just two months.

No state has been untouched by the latest U.S. surge. The country has well surpassed 10 million cases, by far the highest total of any nation in the world, and reported more than 240,000 deaths, according to NBC News. It took just 10 days to get from nine million to 10 million cases -- and the next milestone likely isn't far off. Eight states have seen their COVID case reports increase by 100 percent over the last 14 days. New NBC News data shows the U.S. could see 20 million cases of COVID-19 by Christmas, double its highest-in-the-globe total now, at this rate.

In response to the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, Newark is putting a number of measures into place t to combat the spread of the virus, including a mandatory curfew for those in key zip codes. News Four's Gaby Acevedo has the latest on all the new restrictions

The number of new cases for the three-week period ending Monday nearly doubled to 1.9 million from the previous 21-day tally of 1.07 million, the data showed. By Nov. 30, if this trend continues, the U.S. could have 13.6 million cases and by Dec. 21, that number at the current rate could climb to 19.9 million.

Pandemic fatigue and rising anger over having to wear masks and practice social distancing, coupled with colder weather driving people indoors where the virus is more easily spread have created a “perfect storm” for new infections, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said Tuesday.