New NY Entry Test Policy Goes Into Effect Starting Wednesday

Travelers coming into New York will have to provide a negative coronavirus test before they enter the state starting Wednesday.

The new testing policy announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week is replacing the old travel restrictions rules where travelers from regions with COVID-19's positivity rate above a certain threshold were required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As described by the governor, there are two classifications of travelers entering New York: residents who traveled outside the state for less than 24 hours, and everyone else. Both kinds of travelers entering New York must now quarantine for at least a 3-day period before taking a coronavirus test. As long as the test comes back negative, the governor says, the quarantine period can end.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 127,869 tests reported yesterday, 2,321 were positive (1.81% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 1,227.



Sadly, there were 14 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pAOl9lJmjh — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 3, 2020

New Yorkers returning from travel under 24 hours outside the state do not need to take a test before coming back, but must still take a test after re-entering. Everyone else, in the general categorization, must take a test before traveling to New York, Cuomo said. Within three days of traveling to the state, people must take a test before commuting via plane or other mode of travel.

Anyone opting not to take a test four days after arrival must still complete a 14-day quarantine period.

The newest testing mandate for people entering the state does not apply to neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts due to regional proximity. While acknowledging rising virus positivity in nearby states, Cuomo said there is too much daily travel across their borders to regulate.

"It would disrupt everything if you quarantined those states," he added.

Cuomo continues to urge New Yorkers, to the extent they can, to avoid nonessential travel between those nearby states for as long as they meet the quarantine threshold. Govs. Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont have issued similar pleas to the people of New Jersey and Connecticut in recent weeks.