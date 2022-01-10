New NY Breakthrough Data Show Omicron's Stunning December Impact

What to Know Breakthrough COVID infection rates per 100K NYers surged by more than 7x last month, while breakthrough hospitalization risk grew by 4x; the total numbers are minimal compared with risk to unvaccinated

Now, though, core viral rates are seeing slower rates of growth, even though they remain high; New York state saw total hospitalizations dip Sunday for the first time in three weeks, the governor said

Noted infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says omicron's peak could be weeks away, while the head of the CDC says it is possible cases could drop as quickly as they rose

Newly released data on New York breakthrough infections highlights in stark reality the viral force that crippled workforces for virtually every key industry last month, while COVID rates in the one-time epicenter show potential signs of improvement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fueled by the more vaccine-resistant omicron variant, the daily rate of new COVID infections per 100,000 fully vaccinated New Yorkers grew by more than seven-fold over the course of December, from 29.8 new cases per 100,000 inoculated residents the first week of the month to 223.3 the final week, state data shows.

The risk of becoming a new COVID case was exponentially higher for unvaccinated adults, who had a 1,583.1 rate per 100,000 new case rate by the end of December. That's more than six-and-a-half times higher than the new case rate per 100,000 that group had the first week of December (239.6, which, notably, was higher than where the rate per 100,000 fully vaccinated ended the month amid the surge).

Overall, the age-adjusted vaccine effectiveness rate for new cases ended December at 77.8%, lower than where it started (80.9%) but a marked uptick over the previous two weeks of data (75.4% the week of Dec. 13, 76.1% the week of Dec. 20).

New York State Department of Health

Vaccine effectiveness remained exceptionally high among the fully vaccinated through omicron's December tear, with just 4.59 fully vaccinated New Yorkers of 100,000 ending up hospitalized for COVID the week of Dec. 27.

That's up from 1.17 the first week of December, but still almost 13 times lower than the hospitalization rate per 100,000 unvaccinated New Yorkers (58.27). For the latter group, the rate of COVID hospitalization per 100,000 more than tripled over the course of December.

New York Department of Health

Overall, the state reported a 92.3% age-adjusted rate of vaccine effectiveness against COVID hospitalization to end the month of December, a dip from a 95.1% rate the week of Dec. 6 but not a particularly worrisome one.

Anecdotally, effectiveness rates remain highest among those who have gotten boosters, and while state data doesn't incorporate that into its fully vaccinated definition, data broken out by age group shows the highest sustained efficacy among adults aged 65 and older.

Estimated weekly vaccine effectiveness against both new cases and hospitalizations within that demographic declined by just 0.5% in December, while

The drops in vaccine efficacy against COVID infection for fully vaccinated people aged 18 to 49 and 50 to 64 were a bit higher but similar to one another, about 3.7%, in December. The drop in efficacy against hospitalization was slightly higher (3.8%) for the older group versus the younger group (3.2%).

Estimated vaccine effectiveness for reducing cases and hospitalizations with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, by age group, NYS

New York State Department of Health

Efficacy against severe cases for both remained at 91% or higher. And it's likely a significant number of vaccinated New Yorkers who ended up hospitalized with COVID last month had one or more underlying conditions that landed them there.

As Gov. Kathy Hochul and others have pointed out, the hospitalization totals alone, while the highest since April 2020, do not tell the whole story.

More than 40% of COVID patients hospitalized statewide were admitted to hospitals for non-COVID reasons according to preliminary data Hochul released late last week. Their virus diagnoses were discovered during routine testing as part of the admissions process. In New York City, half of COVID patients admitted to hospitals on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 were admitted for non-COVID reasons, she said.

The governor noted some signs of declining core viral rates across the state, saying she was "cautiously optimistic" but not yet willing to declare any sort of trend. The situation improved further over the weekend, with New York state COVID hospitalizations dipping in Sunday's report for the first time in three weeks.

New York City viral rates indicate similar trends over the last few days, though weekend data is notoriously difficult to rely upon especially as it relates to cases. The rolling weekly case average is up 19% over the averages for the prior four weeks, though that percentage was as high as nearly 125% just before Christmas.

The hospitalization rate is up about 11% by the same parameters. Four days ago, that rolling rate was 62%.

NYC Health Department

NYC Health Department

To be sure, viral rates are still increasing across all key indicators, but the rate of growth appears to be slowing -- drastically so, at times -- over the last week or so. Time will tell as to whether it's a promising trend or merely a blip in this latest wave.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told News 4 Friday he thought omicron's peak could be a matter of weeks away -- and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters it was possible (though far from certain) cases could drop as quickly as they rose.

Nationally, omicron's prevalence is believed to be as high as 97%, though the CDC has yet to update its data for the past week.

It estimates the variant's share of current New York region cases, which for the agency's purposes includes New Jersey, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in addition to the Empire State, to be as high as 99.1%.

It took omicron barely a month to establish total dominance across the United States. The first confirmed U.S. case was reported on Dec. 1, while New York's first confirmed omicron case was reported a day later.