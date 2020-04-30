New Jersey to Reopen State Parks This Weekend: Here’s a Complete List

After ordering all state parks be closed a few weeks ago in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he would reopen all state parks this Saturday.

The decision represents the first major step in reopening the state since many businesses and activities ceased in an attempt to control the contagion. The decision also reflects optimism from the state that it has reached its peak of coronavirus cases. (Although, deaths due to the virus are still being reported statewide, the numbers of hospitalization and intubations have stabilized or are decreasing.)

The governor also announced that golf courses and county parks will have the option to reopen that day. But the restrooms and clubhouses will remain closed, and team sports will still be banned.

According to the executive order, "New Jersey makes continued progress in its fight against COVID-19, it is appropriate to ensure that New Jerseyans can safely enjoy outdoor recreation, with reasonable restrictions that limit the spread of COVID-19, as a way to enhance physical and mental health, while maintaining the overall social distancing and mitigation requirements in place to protect the health, safety, and welfare of New Jersey residents."

As state parks reopen, Murphy emphasized that New Jersey residents should continue to practice social distancing and wear some form of face protection or mask when visiting the parks.

BREAKING: Today, I will sign an executive order to:

🏞️Reopen New Jersey’s state parks

⛳Allow golf courses and county parks to reopen



This order will take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 2nd. Social distancing will continue to be mandated.

Additionally, when state parks are opened, only the parking lots in these parks will be allowed to reach 50 percent of their capacity, while the playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions, and visitor centers will remain closed.

Picnics and group sports will still be banned.

Scroll down to see a complete list of New Jersey state parks.

