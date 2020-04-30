New Jersey to Reopen State Parks This Weekend: Here’s a Complete List

After ordering all state parks be closed a few weeks ago in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that he would reopen all state parks this Saturday.
The decision represents the first major step in reopening the state since many businesses and activities ceased in an attempt to control the contagion. The decision also reflects optimism from the state that it has reached its peak of coronavirus cases. (Although, deaths due to the virus are still being reported statewide, the numbers of hospitalization and intubations have stabilized or are decreasing.)
The governor also announced that golf courses and county parks will have the option to reopen that day. But the restrooms and clubhouses will remain closed, and team sports will still be banned.
According to the executive order, "New Jersey makes continued progress in its fight against COVID-19, it is appropriate to ensure that New Jerseyans can safely enjoy outdoor recreation, with reasonable restrictions that limit the spread of COVID-19, as a way to enhance physical and mental health, while maintaining the overall social distancing and mitigation requirements in place to protect the health, safety, and welfare of New Jersey residents."
As state parks reopen, Murphy emphasized that New Jersey residents should continue to practice social distancing and wear some form of face protection or mask when visiting the parks.
Additionally, when state parks are opened, only the parking lots in these parks will be allowed to reach 50 percent of their capacity, while the playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions, and visitor centers will remain closed.
Picnics and group sports will still be banned.
Scroll down to see a complete list of New Jersey state parks.
Atlantic County
Bergen County
Burlington County
- Atsion Recreation Area
- Bass River State Forest
- Brendan T. Byrne State Forest
- Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park
- Rancocas State Park
- Penn State Forest
- Warren Grove Recreation Area
- Wharton State Forest
Camden County
Cape May County
Cumberland County
Gloucester County
Hudson County
Hunterdon County
- Bull’s Island Recreation Area
- Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park
- Round Valley Recreation Area
- Spruce Run Recreation Area
- Voorhees State Park
- Washington Crossing State Park
Mercer County
Middlesex County
Monmouth County
Morris County
Ocean County
- Barnegat Lighthouse State Park
- Bass River State Forest
- Brendan T. Byrne State Forest
- Double Trouble State Park
- Forked River State Marina
- Island Beach State Marina
- Island Beach State Park
- Warren Grove Recreation Area
Passaic County
- Abram S. Hewitt State Forest
- Long Pond Ironworks State Park
- Norvin Green State Forest
- Ramapo Mountain State Forest
- Ringwood State Park
- Wawayanda State Park
Salem County
Somerset County
Sussex County
- Allamuchy Mountain State Park
- High Point State Park
- Kittatinny Valley State Park
- Stokes State Forest
- Swartswood State Park
- Wawayanda State Park