New Jersey to End Mask Requirement in Schools as COVID Cases Wane

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce the end of the state's mask mandate in schools on Monday.

The end of mask-wearing in schools will officially begin the second week of March, Murphy told the New York Times. He is expected to explain the change at a 1 p.m. news conference.

A source in the governor's office confirmed the details of the expected announcement to News 4 New York.

Less than a month ago, Murphy declared a new public health emergency over the omicron variant and extended a number of executive orders that included the school and daycares mask mandate.

But Murphy told the Times that masks were never meant to be permanent, and that the change was timed for warmer weather, which would give schools more ventilation options.

New Jersey was hit badly by the omicron variant, consistently reporting more than 20,000 new infections a day for a large part of January. But just as quickly as the wave rose, it fell.

On Sunday the state recorded just 1,625 new COVID-19 cases, down 95% in a month and back to the levels usually seen before omicron arrived.