NJ Is Focusing COVID Vaccines Locally as 6 Mass Vaccination Sites Are Set to Close

By The Associated Press

  • New Jersey will be shutting down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a mega-site model to relying on about 1,800 community inoculation sites.
  • New Jersey opened the six large sites early on in the vaccination effort and has inoculated more than 950,000 people at those locations.
  • But Gov. Phil Murphy said it’s time to shift away from that model given that the state has nearly 2,000 other places where people can get shots.

New Jersey will be shutting down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a mega-site model to relying on about 1,800 community inoculation sites, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

New Jersey opened the six large sites early on in the vaccination effort and has inoculated more than 950,000 people at those locations, but Murphy, a Democrat, said it's time to shift away from that model given that the state has nearly 2,000 other places where people can get shots.

The large sites are located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex and Morris counties. Atlantic and Gloucester have already given their final first shots to people.

Camden County relaunched their summer concert series in Haddon Heights and also offered vaccinations to concertgoers. NBC10's Danny Freeman has the story.

The final second doses will be given throughout June and July, depending on the site.

So far the state has had more than 4.2 million fully vaccinated residents. Murphy set a goal of getting 4.7 million adults — or 70% — vaccinated by June 30.

