New Jersey

‘Social Fitnessing': NJ Gyms Reopen With Capacity Limits, Restrictions in Place

Capacity limits, temperature checks, mask wearing and other restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are in place as New Jersey gyms reopen

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gyms and health clubs in New Jersey reopened Tuesday with 25% capacity from their coronavirus pause.

While announcing the reopening plan last week, Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said the change had been “a long time coming,” but was on hold because indoor facilities presented risks for the spread of COVID-19.

Gym staff and members must wear masks, the governor said. Gyms must have intense equipment sanitizing protocol and machines should only be used by one person at a time in many cases.

At Echelon Health & Fitness in Voorhees, Jeff Quinn summed up the restrictions as practicing "social fitnessing."

Expect a health screening and temperature check upon arrival.

Locker rooms are limited to restroom use, so plan on coming to the gym and leaving in your workout clothes.

People looking to get in a workout had already returned to gyms when they reopened Tuesday morning. Some gyms are also continuing outdoor workouts as well.

The full list of restrictions for gyms is on the state's COVID-19 website.

Entering Tuesday, nearly 192,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in New Jersey. At least 14,165 deaths were confirmed as being related to coronavirus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicgyms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us