Gyms and health clubs in New Jersey reopened Tuesday with 25% capacity from their coronavirus pause.

While announcing the reopening plan last week, Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said the change had been “a long time coming,” but was on hold because indoor facilities presented risks for the spread of COVID-19.

Gym staff and members must wear masks, the governor said. Gyms must have intense equipment sanitizing protocol and machines should only be used by one person at a time in many cases.

At Echelon Health & Fitness in Voorhees, Jeff Quinn summed up the restrictions as practicing "social fitnessing."

Expect a health screening and temperature check upon arrival.

Locker rooms are limited to restroom use, so plan on coming to the gym and leaving in your workout clothes.

People looking to get in a workout had already returned to gyms when they reopened Tuesday morning. Some gyms are also continuing outdoor workouts as well.

The full list of restrictions for gyms is on the state's COVID-19 website.

Entering Tuesday, nearly 192,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in New Jersey. At least 14,165 deaths were confirmed as being related to coronavirus.