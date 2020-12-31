Coronavirus

Nationwide COVID Memorial Announced as Part of Biden Inauguration

More than 340,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and more than 19.6 million have been diagnosed with COVID

President-Elect Biden Delivers Remarks On Nation's COVID-19 Crisis
Mark Makela/Getty

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Thursday that it would host a nationwide memorial honoring those who have died from the coronavirus the day before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, NBC News reported.

The committee said that cities and towns around the country will be invited to light up their buildings and ring church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19 in a "national moment of unity and remembrance." A ceremony will also be held at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington.

"The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey," said Pili Tobar, a spokesperson for the inaugural committee.

