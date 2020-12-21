COVID-19

Murphy: ‘No Problem' Revealing Full Virus Spending Details

“I have no problem at all reporting what we spent on PPE,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. “I’m all for everyone knowing exactly what we’re doing"

Members of the One Medical Group Inc. medical staff put on personal protective equipment
Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday promised transparency over the state's spending on protective gear bought to combat COVID-19.

Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday during a news conference about the virus and responded to a reporter's question about an Associated Press report showing New York and New Jersey have so far declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear and medical equipment during the first frenzied months of the virus outbreak.

Murphy said he wasn't sure why the purchase orders —typically a public document — were declined.

News

COVID-19 8 hours ago

2 Airlines Meet Cuomo's Ask to Test UK Flyers to NY Amid New Contagious Strain Fears

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

$600 Stimulus Checks Are in the Next Coronavirus Aid Package. Answers to Your Top Questions

“ì have no problem at all reporting what we spent on PPE,” he said. “I’m all for everyone knowing exactly what we’re doing.”

New Jersey failed to provide purchase orders for personal protective equipment, saying fulfilling the request would be “substantially disruptive to agency operations.”

The state did provide a one-page document showing it spent $164 million for 153 million pieces of equipment, including masks, gloves, goggles, beds and even morgue trucks.

It's unclear when the documents will become available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New YorkNew Jerseycoronavirus pandemicppe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us