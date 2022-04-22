Multiple DOE Employees Suspended Over Alleged Fake Vaccine Cards

Multiple NYC Department of Education employees have been placed on leave as of Monday for allegedly submitting fake vaccination cards -- but the teachers union is threatening to sue to get its members back on the payroll.

The DOE confirmed the suspensions Friday, saying that fewer than 100 employees had been put on unpaid leave.

“Fraudulent vaccination cards are not only illegal, they also undermine the best line of protection our schools have against COVID-19 – universal adult vaccination," a department spokesman said.

The United Federation of Teachers said in a statement Friday it was told about 70 of its members had been contacted by DOE about the investigation but it wasn't clear how many were suspended as a result of it.

The union has also demanded that any suspended employees be kept on the payroll and receive hearings as the investigative process runs its course.

"We are reviewing appropriate legal action to potentially challenge the DOE’s unilateral action in removing these employees from payroll," a spokesperson said.

Law enforcement agencies and the DOE's special commissioner of investigation are also investigating the case.