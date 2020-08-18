MTA to Begin Charging Bus Passengers Once Again at the End of the Month

What to Know The MTA will, once again, begin charging passengers to ride buses at the end of the month, News 4 has learned.

The MTA will, once again, begin charging passengers to ride buses at the end of the month, News 4 has learned. This comes after the transportation agency stopped charging bus riders throughout the height of the pandemic.

The measure, which will start taking place Aug. 31, will be implemented after the MTA lost tens of millions of dollars in revenue by not charging bus passengers during the health crisis.

Additionally, the MTA says they are safely retrofitting special plexiglass in every bus in the fleet, which is more than 5,000 buses, to protect the bus operator as riders pay for their trips.

Throughout the pandemic, the MTA has implemented safety measures for both bus operators and bus riders.

In July, the MTA announced that it was launching a pilot program to mount dispensers of free masks inside buses for its riders in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. This announcement followed the launch of “Operation Respect,” a new MTA initiative with a “Mask Force” comprised of hundreds of volunteers distributing masks directly to customers throughout the subway, bus and commuter rail system.

To further protect customers, the State of New York has provided the MTA with an additional million masks for distribution, on top of the previous two million masks that were donated by the State of New York and the City of New York earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.