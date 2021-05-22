MTA Extends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Program at Grand Central, Penn Station

Citing the success in administering 10,000 vaccinations over the past 10 days, the MTA has announced another extension of its pilot program to vaccinate riders at popular transit hubs.

On Saturday, the transit agency said its vaccine distributions at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal would continue through May 29. The MTA initially opened eight vaccination sites for five days back on May 12.

Pop-up sites at Penn Station, Grand Central, East 180th Street and Broadway Junction were then extended through May 22. New Yorkers who stop to get their vaccine at one of the pop-up sites will receive a free seven-day MetroCard or free LIRR/Metro-North tickets.

"By bringing the vaccine to where people are passing by on their way to work, see friends, shop and visit reopened cultural attractions, it's made it possible for thousands who might not have otherwise been vaccinated to protect themselves and their families," said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye.

Commuters looking to grab a shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the two remaining pop-up sites are encouraged to allow for at least 20 minutes to complete the process. Neither site allows appointments, so all inoculations are walk-ins.

The vaccine is available to anyone, regardless of whether you take public transportation.

“By expanding this program at two of the Authority’s busiest locations, more people will have access to this vaccine and can protect themselves and others as riders continue to return to mass transit," MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said.

More than 44 percent of all New Yorkers have completed their vaccination series as of Saturday, including the newly eligible 12- to 15-year-old age group. Statewide deaths have tolled about two dozen a day in recent weeks, and new cases and hospitalizations have plummeted from a wintertime wave. And the state's single-day positivity rate fell below 1 percent for the third straight day, according to the governor.