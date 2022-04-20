COVID-19

Hotspot Again? NY Home to Most of America's COVID ‘High' Risk Counties, CDC Says

10 of the 14 U.S. counties with "high" community levels of COVID-19 are in New York state

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some 14 U.S. counties are now considered to be at "high" community levels of COVID-19, according to the latest CDC data -- and almost all of them are in New York.

As of Tuesday night, the CDC identified 10 counties in New York state that met the criteria, which is based on new cases per 100,000 population, new hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and a rolling average percentage of hospital beds being used for COVID patients.

The 10 counties span the central portion of the state from north to south -- from St. Lawrence County on the Canadian border, to Broome County about 125 miles northwest of Manhattan.

Source: CDC
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While COVID levels in the state are still a fraction now of what they were in January, they are also definitely on the rise.

On March 13, the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people (the state's recently preferred metric) stood at 8.2, an eight-month low.

But it has quickly increased since and now stands at 30.7, the highest in nearly three months. (The all-pandemic record, in early January, was 381.7.)

News

Queens 13 hours ago

Multiple Suspects Eyed in Case of NYC Mom Found Stabbed 58 Times in Duffel Bag: Sources

Sex Crime 11 hours ago

Woman Showering Is Groped From Behind by Naked Man in NJ Home Invasion: Cops

The situation in New York City is steadily worsening as well. Case counts and transmission levels are on the rise, and in some Manhattan neighborhoods, positivity rates have recently topped 15%.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is promising no more lockdowns, even as COVID risk increases in New York. Romney Smith reports.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New YorkCDCNew York COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us