More Protests Expected at Defiant NYC Bar After Co-Owner Hurts Deputy With Car

What to Know The general manager of a Staten Island bar was arrested for the second time in a week for opening in violation of COVID rules

Daniel Presti allegedly struck a sheriff's deputy with his car while fleeing arrest - and kept driving with the deputy clinging to the hood

Presti's bar, Mac's Public House, became a flashpoint after declaring itself an "autonomous zone" that would not comply with closure orders

Supporters of the New York City bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions will gather Monday after the bar's co-owner was taken into custody over the weekend after running over a deputy with a car.

Danny Presti tried to drive away from his bar, Mac's Public House, as deputies were arresting him for serving patrons in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.

Deputies attempted to arrest Presti as he left the bar early Sunday, but Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said. The impact fractured both of the deputy's legs.

Presti, 34, was eventually stopped and apprehended, the sheriff said. Presti was arraigned Sunday afternoon in Staten Island's 122nd Precinct on 10 charges including third-degree assault, reckless driving, menacing and resisting arrest. A phone message was left for Mark Fonte, an attorney for Presti.

Sources familiar with Sunday night's incident say cops did not make Presti perform a breathalyzer test at the precinct despite a request by the sheriff's office. The NYPD said there was paperwork to do first and by the time they finished, it was too late to see if Presti had alcohol in his system.

A video from just before the arrest shows people drinking, with few masks and no social distancing, in the space next to the bar. Police say Mac’s, which had its liquor license suspended, supplied the alcohol and asked for donations in return.

Those who gathered there feel the city and state had no right to shut them down.

“Look what’s happening now, people can not go out and have a good time at the bar - it’s turning right now into a black market," one bargoer said.

The Staten Island bar was the site of protests last week after the sheriff's office arrested Presti on charges of violating restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus and obstructing governmental administration, and the latest incident that left a deputy hospitalized didn't appear to deter protesters. Supporters are planning a march that will kick off at Mac’s Monday at 5 p.m.

A woman who says she lives near the bar with a 4-month-old baby told NBC New York she disagrees with protesters and said she just wants the chaos to end.

“We are having rallies going on so people can drink alcohol. Go to a liquor store. Go drink at home. We’re all going through this together. We’re in a pandemic," she said.

A large crowd gathered outside Mac's Public House on Staten Island on Wednesday after one of the bar's owners was arrested for keeping indoor dining open. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

The tavern is in an area designated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an “autonomous zone,” a nod to protesters who claimed control over a Seattle neighborhood in June.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said Presti's actions showed a disregard for human life. “In both of these instances, whether it’s flouting public health laws or ramming a car into a uniformed deputy, this individual has endangered the lives of others,” said the spokesperson, Bill Neidhardt.

Authorities said the bar was still serving patrons Saturday night even though it was ordered closed entirely after Presti's earlier arrest.

Deputies surveilling the pub saw that the front door to the bar was locked but customers were being directed to a building next door, Fucito said. From there, they were able to enter Mac's Public House through a back door and order food and beverages, he said.

Staten Island is much more conservative than the rest of New York City and is the only one of the city's five boroughs that voted for Republican President Donald Trump in November. The borough is home to many police officers and firefighters and is usually seen as supportive of law enforcement.

Supporters lined up outside a Staten Island bar, upset that it had been shut down for repeatedly defying COVID-19 restrictions from the city and state. NBC New York's Phil Lipof reports.