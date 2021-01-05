coronavirus in nyc

More Than 3K FDNY Members Have Received COVID Vaccine Since Last Week

The vaccinations, using the doses from Moderna, kicked off for EMS workers at three locations Dec. 23. Firefighters began receiving the vaccine last week.

By Tom Winter

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • As of Tuesday morning approximately 3,400 members of the FDNY have been vaccinated out of almost 16,000 total members, which includes EMTs, according to a department spokesperson.
  • This figure translates to about 380 people a day receiving the vaccine and the spokesperson says that the number receiving the vaccine each day is on the rise as the vaccination process continues.
  • The FDNY hopes to vaccinate 450 people a day until everyone that wants or needs a vaccine can get one.  

As of Tuesday morning approximately 3,400 members of the FDNY have been vaccinated out of almost 16,000 total members, which includes EMTs, according to a department spokesperson.

This figure translates to about 380 people a day receiving the vaccine and the spokesperson says that the number receiving the vaccine each day is on the rise as the vaccination process continues.

The FDNY hopes to vaccinate 450 people a day until everyone that wants or needs a vaccine can get one.  

News

sex crimes 4 hours ago

Columbia University VP Accused of Sex Acts With Child Under 13 at His NJ Home

COVID-19 12 hours ago

Amid Vaccine Feud, Cuomo and de Blasio Warn of ‘Frightening' Threat From UK Strain; 1 Case in NY

The FDNY is one of the first responder agencies hardest hit by the COVID-19. The FDNY has 4,400 EMS and approximately 11,000 firefighters, 37 percent of whom have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus -- roughly 5,700 members.

The vaccinations, using the doses from Moderna, kicked off for EMS workers at three locations Dec. 23. Firefighters began receiving the vaccine last week.

The department's EMS have responded to more than 1 million emergency medical calls throughout New York City during the pandemic, and recorded 6,527 medical emergencies in the city on March 30 alone, its single busiest day.

COVID Vaccinations Begin For NYC's EMS Workers as 12th FDNY Member Dies From Virus

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in nycNew YorkCoronavirusNew York CityCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us