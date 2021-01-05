More Than 3K FDNY Members Have Received COVID Vaccine Since Last Week

What to Know As of Tuesday morning approximately 3,400 members of the FDNY have been vaccinated out of almost 16,000 total members, which includes EMTs, according to a department spokesperson.

This figure translates to about 380 people a day receiving the vaccine and the spokesperson says that the number receiving the vaccine each day is on the rise as the vaccination process continues.

The FDNY hopes to vaccinate 450 people a day until everyone that wants or needs a vaccine can get one.

As of Tuesday morning approximately 3,400 members of the FDNY have been vaccinated out of almost 16,000 total members, which includes EMTs, according to a department spokesperson.

This figure translates to about 380 people a day receiving the vaccine and the spokesperson says that the number receiving the vaccine each day is on the rise as the vaccination process continues.

The FDNY hopes to vaccinate 450 people a day until everyone that wants or needs a vaccine can get one.

The FDNY is one of the first responder agencies hardest hit by the COVID-19. The FDNY has 4,400 EMS and approximately 11,000 firefighters, 37 percent of whom have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus -- roughly 5,700 members.

The vaccinations, using the doses from Moderna, kicked off for EMS workers at three locations Dec. 23. Firefighters began receiving the vaccine last week.

The department's EMS have responded to more than 1 million emergency medical calls throughout New York City during the pandemic, and recorded 6,527 medical emergencies in the city on March 30 alone, its single busiest day.