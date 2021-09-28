More NY Health Workers Get Vaccinated as Hochul Deadline Looms

What to Know Monday marked the start date for Gov. Kathy Hochul's state medical worker vaccine mandate; many still haven't met the requirement and hospitals and nursing homes are bracing for potential staff shortages

The numbers are rising, though. Hochul released figures late Monday showing vaccination rates rising among the state's 450,000 hospital workers and for other healthcare workers

By Monday evening, 92% of nursing home staff received at least one vaccine dose. And preliminary data showed 92% of hospital staff receiving at least one dose of vaccine, the governor said

Workers at hospitals and nursing homes had until Monday to get their first vaccine dose under the new requirement, sparking fears among administrators that holdouts would create dramatic staff shortages.

The terminations associated with Hochul's order have already begun. New York-Presbyterian said its vaccination deadline took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. More than 99% of the system's 48,000 team members got vaccinated in time.

Fewer than 250 chose not to comply and no longer work at NewYork-Presbyterian, hospital officials said Tuesday. Another hospital system, Northwell, said a day ago it had fired nearly 70 employees who refused to get vaccinated.

Shot rates are expected to keep seeing a boost. Hochul released figures late Monday showing vaccination rates rising among the state's 450,000 hospital workers and for other healthcare workers. The figures were released as she signed an executive order providing her with expanded powers to alleviate staff shortages.

As of the latest update, state figures show at least 84% of hospital workers are fully vaccinated.

The executive order allows out-of-state doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to practice in New York, makes it easier for retirees to return to the workforce and allows physician visits in nursing homes to be done by telemedicine.

Also, New York state-licensed providers without current registrations will be able to practice without penalty. And the order broadens the roles of emergency medical technicians, such as allowing basic EMTs to vaccinate and test for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, New York City's vaccination mandate for Department of Education employees that had been set to begin Monday has been allowed to proceed effective Oct. 4 after federal judges dissolved a temporary block late Monday.

Many health care workers have still not yet received a required first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine days before the state's deadline, leaving the prospect of potentially thousands of health care workers being forced off the job on Monday. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.