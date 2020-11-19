More Cuomo COVID Restrictions ‘Coming Soon' as Mayor Moves NYC Schools All-Remote

What to Know New York City schools move all-remote indefinitely as of Thursday after meeting Mayor Bill de Blasio's 3 percent rolling positivity rate threshold a day earlier; there is no timeline set for an in-person return

New restrictions may be on tap for the five boroughs beyond school closures; Gov. Andrew Cuomo is eyeing a transition to a micro-cluster orange zone, which bans indoor dining and closes gyms and salons

The developments come amid a U.S. COVID surge that has left no state untouched; cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. in the last 14 days. The death toll has topped 250k

Today in New York City you can have dinner inside a restaurant. You can go to a salon or barbershop. You can visit museums. You can't send your child to school.

Parents were left in anxious limbo for a week as the city kept inching closer to the mayor's 3 percent positivity rate closure threshold. It eventually hit that Wednesday, according to city data. Now families once again are scrambling to ensure their kids have the tools they need to learn fully remotely indefinitely -- and to ensure someone will be home to care for them full-time for the duration.

Many frustrated parents question why bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open when they're at higher risk of spreading COVID-19 and the city's own data has shown an in-school positivity rate under 0.2 percent — a number Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indicates schools are safer than New York City streets. A number of parents plan to rally outside City Hall later Thursday to protest the closures.

As Darneice Foster, mom to four children ranging in age from 4 to 13, said bluntly, "I don’t know what I’m going to do, except pull my hair out,” she said.

President-elect Joe Biden promised help for health care workers fighting the crisis Wednesday, but is still being blocked from receiving crucial transition data; COVID-19 relief remains stalled in Congress.

Sixty thousand students still lack the basic equipment they need to learn from home, NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said Wednesday. It's unclear how long the all-remote switch might last, though the mayor said school buildings will definitely remain closed at least through Thanksgiving.

"This is a horrible time for all of us in New York City and across the country and the world. It's absolutely inconvenienced our families, it's been horrible for everyone," Carranza told NY1 Thursday. "People should have seen this coming."

"I think we have been able to prove to the public that schools can open for in-person learning and we can do that safely," he added. "That being said, that's information we didn't have back in August and September when we were planning for the reopening in person."

Few clear details have been shared as far as the road back to in-person learning, though Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he aims to return it safely as soon as possible. No single threshold, like the 3 percent positivity rate that just shut them down, will likely apply to the in-person reopening. Expect testing to be a crucial component. De Blasio says he's working with the state to figure out the details.

In a press conference that was delayed for five hours Wednesday, de Blasio said, “This is a setback, but it’s a setback we will overcome.”

"We are all, in fact, feeling very sad about this decision because so much good work has been put into keeping the schools open," he said. "Opening the schools when almost no other major school system in America opened, making them so safe, but we set a very clear standard and we need to stick to that standard."

It's a standard many argue is a poor barometer of COVID exposure risk, given the in-school numbers. But New York City schools may have ended up shut down in the coming days anyway, whether the mayor pulled the trigger Wednesday or not.

More sweeping restrictions appear on tap for the five boroughs beyond in-person learning, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying Wednesday he is prepared to transition the city to an orange zone if it meets his micro-cluster criteria. That criteria again is a 3 percent rolling positivity rate threshold, though state reporting of that metric differs from the city. As of Wednesday, Cuomo had NYC at 2.5 percent. Should it hit 3 percent and Cuomo declare the city an orange zone, indoor dining will be banned, gyms and salons would close and capacity at houses of worship would be capped at 33 percent. Schools would move all-remote, a moot point now for public schools but one that would affect private and charter schools.

The mayor's shutdown applies only to public schools. Private and charter schools can operate by state rules, which require a full remote switch only if the rolling positivity rate hits 9 percent. The archdioceses of New York and Brooklyn both confirmed their private schools will remain open for in-person learning; they said the schools will close "on an as-needed, school-by-school basis."

Orange zones also cap social gatherings at 10 people. That restriction has already been imposed statewide as of last week. Parts of Brooklyn and Queens have had their own cluster zones for weeks now; some are shaded orange, some are yellow. Cuomo established a new yellow zone, which mandates weekly randomized testing of students and staff but keeps schools open (until the mayor's shutdown, anyway), in Staten Island last week and a new yellow zone in the Bronx Wednesday. He also expanded the yellow zone in Queens to Astoria.

It's not clear if Cuomo believed a sweeping New York City orange zone to be imminent, but such an overarching move raises new questions about his micro-cluster approach, which has thus far targeted highly specific geographic areas within certain communities to curb higher-than-average rates of viral spread.

Test any given neighborhood in New York City, and you'll likely find many with positivity rates well below that 3 percent threshold. You'll also likely find many with positivity rates that are significantly higher.

Whatever the plan, de Blasio said Wednesday that "the state has made very clear additional restrictions are coming and coming soon" to the entirety of the city.

Doctors warn medical resources are being pushed to the limit as coronavirus cases surge.

While New York, including and especially the city, has fared much better than virtually every state amid the latest U.S. COVID surge, Cuomo has warned for weeks the numbers will continue to climb -- a consequence of the domestic and international climate, colder weather and the long-dreaded holiday travel threat.

The governor sounded his most urgent alarm yet on that front Wednesday before de Blasio's school announcement, predicting a "tremendous spike" in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. He pleaded with people once again to be careful.

“Your dining room table at Thanksgiving sounds safe,” the Democrat said at a news briefing in Albany. “No, you won’t be safe. It’s an illusion.”

Cuomo has imposed a series of new restrictions targeted gyms, restaurants, bars and social gatherings in the last seven days, though believes additional steps are needed to curb a viral resurgence that threatens to spiral out of control in much of the U.S. The numbers have been rising for weeks already -- and steadily.

The governor says his goal is to mitigate the increase.

New York has averaged more than 4,700 new cases over the last six days, more than quadruple the number it was seeing at the end of October. Hospitalizations are climbing, too. The 2,202 total reported Wednesday is the highest since June 8. The daily death toll, which is a lagging indicator, is also slowly rising.

Mount Vernon officials have issued a stay-at-home advisory to protect residents from the rise in COVID-19 cases. Marc Santia reports.

Treatment is more effective now than it was in the spring, which may reduce the death toll associated with this latest wave -- at least in certain parts of the country. But a renewed sense of anxiety, one that is all too familiar, is oversweeping the public once again as the holiday season fast approaches.

Coronavirus cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam over the past 14 days. The national death toll topped 250,000 Wednesday, the world's highest, and hospitalizations are at record highs.

The Empire State still holds the third- or fourth-lowest positivity rate in the nation on any given day, but that measure has become relative to the success it had in containing the virus over the summer, where it saw more than a full month of daily positivity rates below 1 percent. New York reported a 3.43 percent daily positivity rate Wednesday; the seven-day rolling average was at 2.9 percent.

The viral increases have been steeper in neighboring New Jersey, which also is testing at record levels. The Garden State's positivity rate topped 10 percent Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said, calling that "unacceptably high."

The mayors of four New Jersey cities in the state's hardest-hit Essex County have agreed to impose a 24-hour curfew on all nonessential business if COVID cases continue to rise. NBC New York's Phil Lipof reports.

About 10 percent of the city's total COVID cases have stemmed from travel, which is why Cuomo initially implemented a quarantine order. He has modified that to a sweeping testing policy, saying no one should travel to New York without proof of a negative test. New Yorkers who leave the state for more than 24 hours also are required to quarantine upon returning for at least three days and then get a test. If they choose not to be tested, they're required to complete the full 14-day isolation.

The official mantra has been to avoid travel and to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings as a general rule, but acknowledging many won't heed that advice, officials have suggested people wear masks and social distance even with their own families. And they're advised not to gather with anyone but members of their households.

Among other precautions, New Jersey's health commissioner said this week singing shouldn't be permitted and music should be low to avoid shouting, which could spew saliva -- and spread COVID.

Growers and retailers say demand for smaller turkeys and dishes has already outpaced supply this year as families scale down on holiday dinners and traditions. Here's how you can scale down your own dinners, while keeping the spirit of festivities the same as years past.

No state has been untouched by the latest COVID surge. The White House task force bluntly stated in its latest weekly report that there is "now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration."

Experts say life in the U.S. won't return to any semblance of normalcy until there is an effective and widely available vaccine. That may not happen for months, despite encouraging news from two vaccine front-runners this week.

The latest highlight came Wednesday when Pfizer said final analysis found its vaccine 95 percent effective. The pharmaceutical company said it plans to submit an emergency approval application to the FDA "within days." Moderna also plans to seek emergency approval for its vaccine in the coming weeks.

New York City school buildings remained open on Monday as the city’s coronavirus test results stayed under the limit that would force a shutdown. Meanwhile, New Jersey lowered its indoor and outdoor gathering limits. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Mitigation measures may be needed well beyond any vaccine rollout anyway. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, says people should not abandon masks or social distancing even after they've been vaccinated.

"Even though, for the general population, it might be 90[%] to 95% effective," Fauci said, reporting to effectiveness rates shown in Pfizer and Moderna trials, "you don't necessarily know, for you, how effective it is."

Up to 10 percent of immunized people could still get the virus, even at those high success rates, CNBC reported.