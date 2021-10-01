More Breakthrough COVID Cases Shutter Broadway's ‘Aladdin' for 10 Days

The curtains have come down on "Aladdin" following additional COVID-19 breakthrough cases, producers announced within hours of Friday night's show.

Producers of the musical made the call around 6 p.m. Friday to cancel the night's show for a second time this week.

"Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew remain our top priority, we've made the decision to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1st, through Sunday, October 10th," the musical's Twitter account said.

Following an extended break, the production is expected to resume shows starting Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The Disney musical had already shuttered two nights prior, announcing within an hour of showtime that breakthrough cases of COVID-19 had been detected among the cast and crew.

"We got here at 6:20. The show was at 7. As soon as we got in line, they said the show is closed because of COVID," said Chelsea Peterson of her experience Wednesday night. But the North Carolina resident in NYC celebrating her anniversary got to enjoy the show the next night instead.

She and all the other fans erupted in cheers when the doors finally opened Thursday evening, putting to rest any fears of a second cancellation.

"We would've been so bummed because we're going back tomorrow. But the actors' health is most important," Peterson said.

The cancellations this week remain a potentially worrying sign for Broadway's recovery. It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen's concert returning in July and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August.

The pandemic forced Broadway theaters to abruptly close on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows and scrambling the spring season. Several have restarted, including the so-called big three of “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King.”

