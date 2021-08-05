covid-19 vaccine

Moderna Says a 3rd Dose of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Needed Before Winter

Moderna said those who received two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine will need a third shot soon as breakthrough infections caused by the delta variant rise

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vaccine maker Moderna believes people who received two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine will need a third dose before winter as a booster shot.

The company said Thursday it is also working on a single shot that would provide an annual booster for COVID-19, as well as flu and the respiratory condition RSV.

"We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals," the company said in an investor presentation posted to its website.

More COVID News

COVID-19 11 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 200 Million Across the Globe

delta variant 14 hours ago

Keeping Children Safe as Coronavirus Cases Soar

Moderna said early-stage testing showed its booster candidate was effective against COVID variants of concern, including delta.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the latest CDC data, some 63.6 million Americans have been fully vaccinated using the Moderna two-dose sequence.

Cases are on the rise nationwide as the delta variant becomes prevalent, which recently prompted the CDC to again recommend universal indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status.

According to NBC News calculations, newly COVID infections nationwide are now running in excess of 120,000 a day, roughly six times more than a month ago.

And while some of those are breakthrough cases in the previously vaccinated, the CDC warns that the unvaccinated are eight times more likely to get infected by delta and 25 times more likely to die from it.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineCOVID-19vaccinesfluModerna
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us