Moderna CEO: Omicron Seems More Infectious Than Delta, Vaccine Efficacy May Decline

The CEO of vaccine maker Moderna said the company is already working on boosters to address the omicron variant of COVID-19

The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be more infectious than the delta variant, and the high number of mutations on omicron means that all vaccines may be less effective, Moderna's CEO said Monday.

Stephane Bancel made the comments in an interview with CNBC.

"We believe this virus is highly infectious ... it seems to be much more infectious than delta," Bancel said. He estimated that any country that has accepted travelers from the southern African nations in the last 7 to 10 days now likely has the omicron variant present.

"It is highly possible that the efficacy of the vaccines -- all of them -- is going down," he added later.

Bancel said it will be at least a couple of weeks before the scientific community can get a better handle on the vaccine efficacy question, and anywhere from 2 to 6 weeks until they know whether omicron is more virulent than delta.

But Moderna is already working on boosters to address the new variant, he said. Within a couple of weeks, Bancel noted, the company will know which strategy to pursue -- a higher dose of current vaccines, or a booster, or a new vaccine to address the variant.

