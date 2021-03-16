Moderna Begins Study of COVID Vaccine in Children

The first children in the U.S. are now receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, part of a new study testing its safety and effectiveness for kids, the company said Tuesday.

The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart and intends to enroll about 6,750 children aged six months to less than 12 years.

Moderna is also testing mRNA-1273 in adolescents between 12 and 18 years old in a separate study that began in December.