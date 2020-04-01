Economy

Mnuchin Reverses Course, Won’t Force Seniors to File Tax Return for Coronavirus Stimulus Check

The about-face follows pressure from Senate Democrats who said the Treasury Dept. was putting a needless burden on many Americans

President Trump and other officials at the White House
Evan Vucci/AP Photo

The Trump administration backtracked Wednesday evening on new rules and said Social Security recipients won't have to file a tax return to receive a stimulus payment.

The move is a response to pressure from elderly Americans and senators to rescind guidance from Monday that said seniors needed to file a return to get the checks of up to $1,200, even if they weren't ordinarily required to file taxes, NBC News reports.

"We want to ensure that our senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and low-income Americans receive Economic Impact Payments quickly and without undue burden," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account.”

Treasury said the IRS will use existing SSA-1099 and RRB-1099 forms to make the payments to seniors. They'll get a direct deposit if there is a bank account on file; otherwise they'll receive a check in the mail.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

