Milwaukee Bucks Offering COVID Vaccine to Fans at Sunday's Home Game Against Nets

Layups, dunks and free-throws won't be the only shots scored at Sunday's Milwaukee Bucks game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA team announced Tuesday it has partnered with the Milwaukee Health Department to open a pop-up vaccination site at the Fiserv Forum arena where eligible fans attending the game will be able to receive the Pfizer shot. Pfizer's two-dose vaccine is the only one in the U.S. authorized for use in people 16 years or older.

Vaccines will be administered beginning at 1 p.m. CT and continue through the end of the game, which tips off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The team expects it will take each fan about 20 to 30 minutes to go through the entire process, which includes signing up, receiving the vaccine and waiting for approximately 15 minutes after the shot is administered.

Fans can then schedule their second dose with on-site health department officials, the team said.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said in Tuesday's announcement. “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”

For the time being, pandemic-related restrictions have capped arena attendance at 18% of maximum capacity — or 3,266 people, according to the Washington Post.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, professional sports teams have turned their stadiums and arenas first into large COVID-19 testing centers and later as vaccinations sites while they were not using the facilities. In March, Major League Baseball announced its stadiums had administered a total of 1 million vaccines.

The Bucks join a small list of sports team working to get more shots in arms. The New Orleans Pelicans began offering shots this week at a mobile vaccination site inside the Smoothie King Center and Racing Louisville Football Club, the women's soccer team in Kentucky, offered fans who signed up for a shot free admission to Monday's game or a future match.