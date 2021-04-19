Mayor Asks ‘Whale' You Get Your Shot? New Vaccine Site Opening at NYC Museum

A new vaccination site coming to New York City will be a sight to "sea," Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

The American Museum of Natural History will service New Yorkers who still have not received their dose of the vaccine -- with inoculations happening under the blue whale. An opening date for the museum's site has not been announced.

The museum location will prioritize public housing residents and cultural institution workers but be open to all city residents, de Blasio added.

"We want to reach all these folks who we depend on to bring back our cultural community," the mayor said. "This is an exciting new effort and I guarantee you a lot of people are going to say, 'That's where I want to get vaccinated.'"

The news of expanding vaccine sites throughout the city comes just days after city-run sites began offering walk-up vaccinations to anyone 50 and older. Previously the city only allowed New Yorkers 75 and older to get a shot at certain sites without an appointment.

Now, at a handful of locations in each borrow, residents of the city are eligible to get a dose of the COVID-19 on the spot.

In New York City, 25.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while more than 39 percent is fully vaccinated.