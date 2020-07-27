Marlins' Home Opener Canceled Amid Potential COVID Outbreak: Report

The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night may not be taking place as the team reportedly remains in Philadelphia amid a possible coronavirus outbreak.

Multiple sources, including ESPN, say as many as eight more players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to the four who reportedly tested positive ahead of Sunday’s win over the Phillies.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan said the team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles scheduled to be played inside Marlins Park has been canceled, according to sources. No word has been announced on Tuesday’s game at this time.

Miami delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns with manager Don Mattingly saying the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they initially planned to arrive in Miami hours before their game.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly said. "We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team's health issues before Sunday's game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

“That was never our mentality,” Rojas said. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”

Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it's fair. We're talking about health.”