Madame Tussauds NY is Set to Reopen — With Wax Trump Reminding Visitors to Wear Masks

The wax figure resembling the president will be positioned at the entrance of the museum as an eye-catching reminder for all guests to wear face coverings.

"With the President having donned a mask very little in public, this is a perfect opportunity for guests to get that unique safety selfie with Trump," the museum said in a press release.

President Donald Trump will be at the entrance of Madame Tussauds New York to remind visitors of the safety guidelines, including wearing masks. OK --- it's not the actual commander-in-chief, but rather his lifelike wax figure.

Madame Tussauds is renowned as a world-famous museum featuring wax figures of well-known celebrities, historical, political and world figures.

"With Madame Tussauds New York reopening to guests on Friday, August 28, someone needed to remind guests of the mask mandate. Therefore, the President was put as an eye-catching reminder of following the safety guidelines at the entrance of Madame Tussauds New York, the figure position at the entrance of the world famous wax museum is an eye-catching reminder for all guests of the world famous wax museum to wear face coverings," the museum goes on to say.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday with a number of safety measures in place, including timed and dated tickets, social distancing guidelines, contactless payment, enhanced cleaning and employee health screenings.

Additionally, masks must be worn by all guests and capacity will be restricted to no more than 25 percent of permitted occupancy.

While the museum will reopen, interactive experiences, like photo props and the 4D theater, are temporarily unavailable.

“The health of our guests and employees is of utmost importance. We are taking proactive steps to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable environment while offering an enjoyable escape as guests take in the sights and sounds at Madame Tussauds, the World’s Best Wax Museum,” said General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York, Mindy Clements. “After all, the stars have missed seeing their fans!”

As a means of saying, "Thank you," Madame Tussauds New York will honor local medical professionals by providing complimentary tickets to healthcare heroes. For every guest who shares a photo of their visit and tags the attraction in a social media post during their visit, Madame Tussauds New York will donate one ticket to a local healthcare worker from a health care partner.

The museum encourages guests to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/en/ to purchase tickets and review safety protocols ahead of their visit.