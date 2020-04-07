Louisiana

Louisiana Woman, 86, and Three of Her Sons Die After Contracting Coronavirus

"My uncle passed, my grandmother passed, my dad passed, then my other uncle passed," Anthony Franklin said. "It's literally like seven to eight days apart. It's horrific."

flags in New Orleans' French Quarter
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

An 86-year-old Louisiana woman and three of her sons who all tested positive for the coronavirus have died, relatives and the coroner's office say.

The mother, Antoinette Franklin, and her sons were African American, and their deaths come with the announcement that blacks account for 70.5% of fatalities from coronavirus in Louisiana, although they make up only about a third of the population, NBC News reports.

Louisiana is a hot spot for the pandemic, with 16,284 coronavirus cases and 582 deaths.

Antoinette Franklin, a lifelong New Orleans resident, died March 23. Her sons, Herman Franklin Jr., 71, Anthony Franklin Sr., 58 and Timothy Franklin, 61, died between March 20 and 30, according to their obituaries.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

