Coronavirus

Los Angeles County Backtracks on Teen’s Possible Coronavirus Death

Figures from Johns Hopkins University show California cases have topped 2,500, with at least 50 deaths

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Los Angeles County health officials backtracked Tuesday on their announcement that a child died from coronavirus, saying it’s possible the death was caused by something else.

During their daily briefing, the county health department said the unidentified child from the city of Lancaster was among four new deaths.

Hours later, after Governor Gavin Newsom had cited the death of the teenager as evidence the virus can strike anyone, the county issued a new statement.

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Health Department Warns of Coronavirus Test, Cure Scams

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

An American’s Coronavirus Quarantine Experience in a Chinese Hotel

“Though early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality" and the case will need evaluation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said.

The health department released no details but Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told the Los Angeles Times the boy suffered septic shock, a reaction to a widespread infection that can cause dangerously low blood pressure and organ failure. Parris said the boy’s father also has coronavirus and worked in a job where he had close contact with the public.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCaliforniaLos Angeles
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us