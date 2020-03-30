Lorena Borjas, Pioneering Transgender Latina Activist in NYC, Dies From COVID-19

What to Know The LGBTQ community in New York City is mourning the death of transgender activist Lorena Borjas

The LGBTQ community in New York City is mourning the death of transgender activist Lorena Borjas, a Mexican immigrant who pioneered and fought for the rights of the transgender community.

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, who represents New York State Assembly's 39th district, confirmed that Borjas died Monday morning from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she was "heartbroken" at the news.

Heartbroken to share that #LorenaBorjas, a prolific trans organizer & Queens activist, passed away from COVID-19.



Lorena championed mutual aid in the LGBT+ community, and her Community Fund was saving lives of queer people & immigrants impacted by COVID:https://t.co/q1X2Fga4WU https://t.co/VbGiYYqPTl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 30, 2020

Make the Road NY -- New York's largest immigrant organization with more than 24,000 members -- called Borjas "an inspiring leader and champion."

This morning our community lost an inspiring leader and champion for TGNCIQ+ communities, Lorena Borjas.



Lorena spent her entire life fighting for the rights of the transgender community, to demand that we all be treated with respect and dignity.



Rest In Power Lorena Borjas.🦋 pic.twitter.com/s7T12EnVdf — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) March 30, 2020

Lorena Borjas was a true Jackson Heights, Queens original—a trans Latina who bailed ppl out of jail, saved sex workers from policing & fought racism & transphobia. COVID took a real one. My heart goes out to all who knew her (& to all she didn’t know who she worked for anyway). https://t.co/cyc9M3l28H — Dr. Steven W. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) March 30, 2020

On the eve of #TDOV, our city mourns the loss and celebrates the life of Lorena Borjas, a Queens-based activist and leader. We thank her for her monumental work for trans and immigrant New Yorkers and we know that her legacy and leadership will live on. https://t.co/qg4fyGU4XO — NYC Immigrant Affairs (@NYCImmigrants) March 30, 2020

Borjas, 60, emigrated from Mexico in 1981 and became a staunch civil rights activist, considered by many a pioneer in defending the rights of Hispanic and undocumented transgender individuals, NBC 4 New York's sister station, Telemundo 47, reports.

According to the Transgender Law Center, Borjas helped countless transgender women like herself survive sex trafficking and other abusive situations.

Based in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, Borjas spent years supporting others to escape abusive situations, providing condoms and food, as well as connecting transgender women to support services, according to the Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization advocating for the rights of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals.

Much of Borjas' work was done without pay or institutional support, all in hopes of helping those who were trafficked just like her.

Borjas is also remembered for having opened her home to those in need -- having hosted immigrant women, excluded and stigmatized by their families, in her own apartment, according to the Transgender Law Center.

Through the years, Borjas became an unwavering advocate for transgender and immigrant communities across the country, running HIV testing programs for transgender sex workers and syringe exchange programs for transwomen taking hormone injections.

Borjas was arrested in 1994 and lost her permanent residency -- prompting her to face immigration challenges and possible deportation. All her convictions stemmed from her time as a forced sex worker.

However, in December 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardoned Borjas in consideration of her track record as a staunch activist in the LGBT community.

In recent years, Borjas was a counselor for the Community Healthcare Network Transgender Families Program in Queens, focused on obtaining legal representation for victims of sex trafficking, Telemundo 47 reports.

We are saddened to learn that our dear friend and colleague, Lorena Borjas, passed today due to COVID-19 related complications. It goes without saying that we are proud that Lorena, a champion for LGBTQ+ services, found her home with us at CHN. We will miss you, Lorena. pic.twitter.com/hrUmBFWpVF — Community Health Net (@CHNNYC) March 30, 2020

There will be a virtual vigil to honor Borja's memory Monday at 7 p.m., according to the NYC Immigrant Affairs Office.